Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,796
|$23,083
|$25,895
|Clean
|$20,521
|$22,777
|$25,547
|Average
|$19,970
|$22,165
|$24,850
|Rough
|$19,419
|$21,552
|$24,153
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,130
|$22,370
|$25,123
|Clean
|$19,863
|$22,073
|$24,785
|Average
|$19,330
|$21,480
|$24,109
|Rough
|$18,796
|$20,886
|$23,433
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,340
|$27,566
|$30,305
|Clean
|$25,004
|$27,200
|$29,897
|Average
|$24,333
|$26,469
|$29,081
|Rough
|$23,661
|$25,737
|$28,266
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,605
|$23,949
|$26,829
|Clean
|$21,319
|$23,631
|$26,468
|Average
|$20,746
|$22,996
|$25,746
|Rough
|$20,174
|$22,361
|$25,024
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,361
|$20,487
|$23,100
|Clean
|$18,117
|$20,216
|$22,789
|Average
|$17,631
|$19,672
|$22,167
|Rough
|$17,144
|$19,128
|$21,545
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,595
|$21,828
|$24,572
|Clean
|$19,335
|$21,538
|$24,242
|Average
|$18,816
|$20,959
|$23,580
|Rough
|$18,297
|$20,380
|$22,919
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,654
|$28,954
|$31,782
|Clean
|$26,301
|$28,570
|$31,354
|Average
|$25,595
|$27,801
|$30,499
|Rough
|$24,888
|$27,033
|$29,643
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,410
|$21,611
|$24,317
|Clean
|$19,153
|$21,324
|$23,990
|Average
|$18,638
|$20,751
|$23,335
|Rough
|$18,124
|$20,178
|$22,681
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,131
|$23,422
|$26,236
|Clean
|$20,851
|$23,111
|$25,883
|Average
|$20,291
|$22,490
|$25,176
|Rough
|$19,731
|$21,868
|$24,470
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,261
|$25,267
|$27,736
|Clean
|$22,953
|$24,932
|$27,363
|Average
|$22,336
|$24,261
|$26,616
|Rough
|$21,720
|$23,591
|$25,870
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,665
|$25,028
|$27,932
|Clean
|$22,365
|$24,696
|$27,556
|Average
|$21,764
|$24,032
|$26,804
|Rough
|$21,164
|$23,368
|$26,052
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,497
|$26,611
|$29,210
|Clean
|$24,173
|$26,258
|$28,817
|Average
|$23,524
|$25,552
|$28,031
|Rough
|$22,874
|$24,845
|$27,244