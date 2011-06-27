  1. Home
2020 Hyundai Tucson Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,796$23,083$25,895
Clean$20,521$22,777$25,547
Average$19,970$22,165$24,850
Rough$19,419$21,552$24,153
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,130$22,370$25,123
Clean$19,863$22,073$24,785
Average$19,330$21,480$24,109
Rough$18,796$20,886$23,433
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,340$27,566$30,305
Clean$25,004$27,200$29,897
Average$24,333$26,469$29,081
Rough$23,661$25,737$28,266
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,605$23,949$26,829
Clean$21,319$23,631$26,468
Average$20,746$22,996$25,746
Rough$20,174$22,361$25,024
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,361$20,487$23,100
Clean$18,117$20,216$22,789
Average$17,631$19,672$22,167
Rough$17,144$19,128$21,545
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,595$21,828$24,572
Clean$19,335$21,538$24,242
Average$18,816$20,959$23,580
Rough$18,297$20,380$22,919
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,654$28,954$31,782
Clean$26,301$28,570$31,354
Average$25,595$27,801$30,499
Rough$24,888$27,033$29,643
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,410$21,611$24,317
Clean$19,153$21,324$23,990
Average$18,638$20,751$23,335
Rough$18,124$20,178$22,681
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,131$23,422$26,236
Clean$20,851$23,111$25,883
Average$20,291$22,490$25,176
Rough$19,731$21,868$24,470
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,261$25,267$27,736
Clean$22,953$24,932$27,363
Average$22,336$24,261$26,616
Rough$21,720$23,591$25,870
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,665$25,028$27,932
Clean$22,365$24,696$27,556
Average$21,764$24,032$26,804
Rough$21,164$23,368$26,052
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,497$26,611$29,210
Clean$24,173$26,258$28,817
Average$23,524$25,552$28,031
Rough$22,874$24,845$27,244
Sell my 2020 Hyundai Tucson with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Tucson near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Hyundai Tucson on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,335 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,538 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Tucson is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,335 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,538 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Hyundai Tucson, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,335 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,538 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Hyundai Tucson. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Hyundai Tucson and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Hyundai Tucson ranges from $18,297 to $24,572, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Hyundai Tucson is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.