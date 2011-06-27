Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,383
|$15,410
|$17,600
|Clean
|$11,671
|$14,517
|$16,551
|Average
|$10,248
|$12,729
|$14,455
|Rough
|$8,825
|$10,942
|$12,358
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,675
|$14,388
|$16,351
|Clean
|$11,004
|$13,553
|$15,377
|Average
|$9,663
|$11,884
|$13,429
|Rough
|$8,321
|$10,215
|$11,481
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,734
|$18,170
|$20,656
|Clean
|$13,888
|$17,116
|$19,425
|Average
|$12,195
|$15,009
|$16,965
|Rough
|$10,501
|$12,901
|$14,504
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,354
|$19,772
|$22,251
|Clean
|$15,415
|$18,625
|$20,925
|Average
|$13,535
|$16,332
|$18,275
|Rough
|$11,656
|$14,038
|$15,624
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,346
|$13,076
|$15,046
|Clean
|$9,751
|$12,317
|$14,150
|Average
|$8,562
|$10,801
|$12,358
|Rough
|$7,374
|$9,284
|$10,565
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,104
|$14,980
|$17,059
|Clean
|$11,408
|$14,111
|$16,043
|Average
|$10,018
|$12,373
|$14,011
|Rough
|$8,627
|$10,636
|$11,978
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,116
|$17,115
|$19,289
|Clean
|$13,305
|$16,122
|$18,140
|Average
|$11,683
|$14,137
|$15,843
|Rough
|$10,061
|$12,152
|$13,545
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,386
|$9,820
|$11,568
|Clean
|$6,962
|$9,250
|$10,879
|Average
|$6,113
|$8,111
|$9,501
|Rough
|$5,264
|$6,972
|$8,123
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,223
|$16,277
|$18,488
|Clean
|$12,464
|$15,333
|$17,387
|Average
|$10,944
|$13,445
|$15,184
|Rough
|$9,425
|$11,557
|$12,982
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,761
|$13,542
|$15,548
|Clean
|$10,143
|$12,756
|$14,622
|Average
|$8,906
|$11,186
|$12,770
|Rough
|$7,670
|$9,615
|$10,918
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,874
|$9,460
|$10,612
|Clean
|$7,422
|$8,911
|$9,980
|Average
|$6,517
|$7,814
|$8,715
|Rough
|$5,612
|$6,717
|$7,451
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,238
|$14,088
|$16,146
|Clean
|$10,592
|$13,271
|$15,184
|Average
|$9,301
|$11,637
|$13,261
|Rough
|$8,010
|$10,003
|$11,338
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,142
|$14,057
|$16,161
|Clean
|$10,502
|$13,241
|$15,198
|Average
|$9,221
|$11,611
|$13,273
|Rough
|$7,941
|$9,981
|$11,348
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,933
|$11,372
|$13,130
|Clean
|$8,420
|$10,712
|$12,348
|Average
|$7,393
|$9,393
|$10,784
|Rough
|$6,367
|$8,074
|$9,220
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,277
|$16,269
|$18,435
|Clean
|$12,514
|$15,325
|$17,337
|Average
|$10,989
|$13,438
|$15,141
|Rough
|$9,463
|$11,551
|$12,945
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,875
|$9,590
|$10,833
|Clean
|$7,423
|$9,034
|$10,188
|Average
|$6,518
|$7,921
|$8,897
|Rough
|$5,613
|$6,809
|$7,607
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,856
|$13,560
|$15,513
|Clean
|$10,232
|$12,773
|$14,589
|Average
|$8,985
|$11,200
|$12,741
|Rough
|$7,737
|$9,628
|$10,893
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,019
|$14,930
|$17,035
|Clean
|$11,328
|$14,064
|$16,020
|Average
|$9,947
|$12,333
|$13,991
|Rough
|$8,566
|$10,601
|$11,961
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,712
|$14,324
|$16,215
|Clean
|$11,039
|$13,493
|$15,249
|Average
|$9,694
|$11,832
|$13,318
|Rough
|$8,348
|$10,170
|$11,386
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,359
|$12,935
|$14,797
|Clean
|$9,764
|$12,185
|$13,915
|Average
|$8,573
|$10,684
|$12,153
|Rough
|$7,383
|$9,184
|$10,390
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,430
|$9,635
|$11,224
|Clean
|$7,003
|$9,077
|$10,556
|Average
|$6,149
|$7,959
|$9,218
|Rough
|$5,295
|$6,841
|$7,881
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,696
|$12,295
|$14,169
|Clean
|$9,139
|$11,582
|$13,325
|Average
|$8,025
|$10,156
|$11,637
|Rough
|$6,910
|$8,730
|$9,949
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,769
|$14,501
|$16,478
|Clean
|$11,093
|$13,660
|$15,496
|Average
|$9,740
|$11,978
|$13,533
|Rough
|$8,388
|$10,296
|$11,571
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,147
|$14,013
|$16,083
|Clean
|$10,506
|$13,201
|$15,125
|Average
|$9,225
|$11,575
|$13,209
|Rough
|$7,945
|$9,950
|$11,293
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,318
|$16,478
|$18,763
|Clean
|$12,553
|$15,522
|$17,645
|Average
|$11,023
|$13,611
|$15,410
|Rough
|$9,492
|$11,700
|$13,175
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,748
|$11,238
|$13,032
|Clean
|$8,246
|$10,587
|$12,256
|Average
|$7,240
|$9,283
|$10,703
|Rough
|$6,235
|$7,979
|$9,151
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,335
|$14,084
|$16,071
|Clean
|$10,684
|$13,268
|$15,114
|Average
|$9,381
|$11,634
|$13,199
|Rough
|$8,079
|$10,000
|$11,285
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,364
|$17,598
|$19,940
|Clean
|$13,539
|$16,578
|$18,753
|Average
|$11,888
|$14,536
|$16,377
|Rough
|$10,238
|$12,495
|$14,002
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,745
|$12,351
|$14,232
|Clean
|$9,185
|$11,635
|$13,384
|Average
|$8,065
|$10,202
|$11,689
|Rough
|$6,946
|$8,770
|$9,993
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,921
|$11,288
|$12,995
|Clean
|$8,409
|$10,633
|$12,221
|Average
|$7,384
|$9,324
|$10,673
|Rough
|$6,358
|$8,015
|$9,125
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,370
|$13,077
|$15,032
|Clean
|$9,774
|$12,319
|$14,136
|Average
|$8,582
|$10,802
|$12,346
|Rough
|$7,391
|$9,285
|$10,555