2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,383$15,410$17,600
Clean$11,671$14,517$16,551
Average$10,248$12,729$14,455
Rough$8,825$10,942$12,358
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,675$14,388$16,351
Clean$11,004$13,553$15,377
Average$9,663$11,884$13,429
Rough$8,321$10,215$11,481
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,734$18,170$20,656
Clean$13,888$17,116$19,425
Average$12,195$15,009$16,965
Rough$10,501$12,901$14,504
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,354$19,772$22,251
Clean$15,415$18,625$20,925
Average$13,535$16,332$18,275
Rough$11,656$14,038$15,624
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,346$13,076$15,046
Clean$9,751$12,317$14,150
Average$8,562$10,801$12,358
Rough$7,374$9,284$10,565
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,104$14,980$17,059
Clean$11,408$14,111$16,043
Average$10,018$12,373$14,011
Rough$8,627$10,636$11,978
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,116$17,115$19,289
Clean$13,305$16,122$18,140
Average$11,683$14,137$15,843
Rough$10,061$12,152$13,545
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,386$9,820$11,568
Clean$6,962$9,250$10,879
Average$6,113$8,111$9,501
Rough$5,264$6,972$8,123
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,223$16,277$18,488
Clean$12,464$15,333$17,387
Average$10,944$13,445$15,184
Rough$9,425$11,557$12,982
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,761$13,542$15,548
Clean$10,143$12,756$14,622
Average$8,906$11,186$12,770
Rough$7,670$9,615$10,918
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,874$9,460$10,612
Clean$7,422$8,911$9,980
Average$6,517$7,814$8,715
Rough$5,612$6,717$7,451
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,238$14,088$16,146
Clean$10,592$13,271$15,184
Average$9,301$11,637$13,261
Rough$8,010$10,003$11,338
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,142$14,057$16,161
Clean$10,502$13,241$15,198
Average$9,221$11,611$13,273
Rough$7,941$9,981$11,348
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,933$11,372$13,130
Clean$8,420$10,712$12,348
Average$7,393$9,393$10,784
Rough$6,367$8,074$9,220
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,277$16,269$18,435
Clean$12,514$15,325$17,337
Average$10,989$13,438$15,141
Rough$9,463$11,551$12,945
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,875$9,590$10,833
Clean$7,423$9,034$10,188
Average$6,518$7,921$8,897
Rough$5,613$6,809$7,607
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,856$13,560$15,513
Clean$10,232$12,773$14,589
Average$8,985$11,200$12,741
Rough$7,737$9,628$10,893
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,019$14,930$17,035
Clean$11,328$14,064$16,020
Average$9,947$12,333$13,991
Rough$8,566$10,601$11,961
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,712$14,324$16,215
Clean$11,039$13,493$15,249
Average$9,694$11,832$13,318
Rough$8,348$10,170$11,386
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,359$12,935$14,797
Clean$9,764$12,185$13,915
Average$8,573$10,684$12,153
Rough$7,383$9,184$10,390
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,430$9,635$11,224
Clean$7,003$9,077$10,556
Average$6,149$7,959$9,218
Rough$5,295$6,841$7,881
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,696$12,295$14,169
Clean$9,139$11,582$13,325
Average$8,025$10,156$11,637
Rough$6,910$8,730$9,949
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,769$14,501$16,478
Clean$11,093$13,660$15,496
Average$9,740$11,978$13,533
Rough$8,388$10,296$11,571
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,147$14,013$16,083
Clean$10,506$13,201$15,125
Average$9,225$11,575$13,209
Rough$7,945$9,950$11,293
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,318$16,478$18,763
Clean$12,553$15,522$17,645
Average$11,023$13,611$15,410
Rough$9,492$11,700$13,175
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,748$11,238$13,032
Clean$8,246$10,587$12,256
Average$7,240$9,283$10,703
Rough$6,235$7,979$9,151
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,335$14,084$16,071
Clean$10,684$13,268$15,114
Average$9,381$11,634$13,199
Rough$8,079$10,000$11,285
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,364$17,598$19,940
Clean$13,539$16,578$18,753
Average$11,888$14,536$16,377
Rough$10,238$12,495$14,002
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,745$12,351$14,232
Clean$9,185$11,635$13,384
Average$8,065$10,202$11,689
Rough$6,946$8,770$9,993
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,921$11,288$12,995
Clean$8,409$10,633$12,221
Average$7,384$9,324$10,673
Rough$6,358$8,015$9,125
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,370$13,077$15,032
Clean$9,774$12,319$14,136
Average$8,582$10,802$12,346
Rough$7,391$9,285$10,555
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,962 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,250 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,962 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,250 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,962 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,250 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $5,264 to $11,568, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.