Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,060
|$6,428
|$7,659
|Clean
|$4,763
|$6,058
|$7,191
|Average
|$4,169
|$5,316
|$6,255
|Rough
|$3,575
|$4,574
|$5,319
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,383
|$6,713
|$7,916
|Clean
|$5,067
|$6,326
|$7,432
|Average
|$4,435
|$5,552
|$6,465
|Rough
|$3,803
|$4,777
|$5,498
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,224
|$6,594
|$7,830
|Clean
|$4,917
|$6,214
|$7,351
|Average
|$4,304
|$5,453
|$6,394
|Rough
|$3,691
|$4,692
|$5,438
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Cruze Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,951
|$6,345
|$7,597
|Clean
|$4,661
|$5,979
|$7,133
|Average
|$4,079
|$5,247
|$6,205
|Rough
|$3,498
|$4,515
|$5,276
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Cruze Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,336
|$6,755
|$8,034
|Clean
|$5,023
|$6,366
|$7,543
|Average
|$4,397
|$5,586
|$6,561
|Rough
|$3,770
|$4,807
|$5,580
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,887
|$6,238
|$7,452
|Clean
|$4,600
|$5,879
|$6,997
|Average
|$4,026
|$5,159
|$6,086
|Rough
|$3,452
|$4,439
|$5,175
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,797
|$6,119
|$7,308
|Clean
|$4,515
|$5,766
|$6,861
|Average
|$3,952
|$5,060
|$5,968
|Rough
|$3,389
|$4,354
|$5,075
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,048
|$7,606
|$9,011
|Clean
|$5,693
|$7,168
|$8,461
|Average
|$4,983
|$6,290
|$7,360
|Rough
|$4,273
|$5,413
|$6,258
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,871
|$6,241
|$7,471
|Clean
|$4,585
|$5,881
|$7,014
|Average
|$4,013
|$5,161
|$6,101
|Rough
|$3,441
|$4,441
|$5,188
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,434
|$5,693
|$6,823
|Clean
|$4,173
|$5,365
|$6,406
|Average
|$3,653
|$4,708
|$5,572
|Rough
|$3,132
|$4,051
|$4,738