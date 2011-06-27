Estimated values
2016 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,961
|$45,701
|$50,797
|Clean
|$39,612
|$44,220
|$49,066
|Average
|$36,912
|$41,258
|$45,604
|Rough
|$34,212
|$38,296
|$42,141
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Charger SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,638
|$18,179
|$20,865
|Clean
|$15,123
|$17,590
|$20,154
|Average
|$14,092
|$16,412
|$18,732
|Rough
|$13,061
|$15,234
|$17,310
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,680
|$18,350
|$21,166
|Clean
|$15,163
|$17,755
|$20,445
|Average
|$14,130
|$16,566
|$19,002
|Rough
|$13,096
|$15,377
|$17,560
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Charger SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,831
|$35,513
|$39,473
|Clean
|$30,782
|$34,362
|$38,128
|Average
|$28,684
|$32,060
|$35,438
|Rough
|$26,586
|$29,759
|$32,747
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,378
|$28,314
|$31,471
|Clean
|$24,542
|$27,396
|$30,399
|Average
|$22,869
|$25,561
|$28,254
|Rough
|$21,196
|$23,726
|$26,109
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Charger R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,707
|$20,584
|$23,625
|Clean
|$17,123
|$19,917
|$22,820
|Average
|$15,956
|$18,583
|$21,210
|Rough
|$14,789
|$17,249
|$19,600
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Charger R/T Road and Track 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,599
|$21,621
|$24,816
|Clean
|$17,986
|$20,921
|$23,970
|Average
|$16,760
|$19,519
|$22,279
|Rough
|$15,534
|$18,118
|$20,587
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,277
|$18,023
|$20,914
|Clean
|$14,773
|$17,439
|$20,201
|Average
|$13,766
|$16,271
|$18,776
|Rough
|$12,759
|$15,103
|$17,350
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Charger SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,409
|$15,876
|$18,470
|Clean
|$12,967
|$15,362
|$17,841
|Average
|$12,083
|$14,333
|$16,582
|Rough
|$11,199
|$13,304
|$15,323