2016 Dodge Charger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,961$45,701$50,797
Clean$39,612$44,220$49,066
Average$36,912$41,258$45,604
Rough$34,212$38,296$42,141
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Charger SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,638$18,179$20,865
Clean$15,123$17,590$20,154
Average$14,092$16,412$18,732
Rough$13,061$15,234$17,310
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,680$18,350$21,166
Clean$15,163$17,755$20,445
Average$14,130$16,566$19,002
Rough$13,096$15,377$17,560
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Charger SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,831$35,513$39,473
Clean$30,782$34,362$38,128
Average$28,684$32,060$35,438
Rough$26,586$29,759$32,747
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,378$28,314$31,471
Clean$24,542$27,396$30,399
Average$22,869$25,561$28,254
Rough$21,196$23,726$26,109
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Charger R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,707$20,584$23,625
Clean$17,123$19,917$22,820
Average$15,956$18,583$21,210
Rough$14,789$17,249$19,600
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Charger R/T Road and Track 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,599$21,621$24,816
Clean$17,986$20,921$23,970
Average$16,760$19,519$22,279
Rough$15,534$18,118$20,587
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,277$18,023$20,914
Clean$14,773$17,439$20,201
Average$13,766$16,271$18,776
Rough$12,759$15,103$17,350
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Charger SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,409$15,876$18,470
Clean$12,967$15,362$17,841
Average$12,083$14,333$16,582
Rough$11,199$13,304$15,323
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Dodge Charger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Dodge Charger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,967 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,362 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Charger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Dodge Charger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,967 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,362 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Dodge Charger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Dodge Charger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,967 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,362 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Dodge Charger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Dodge Charger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Dodge Charger ranges from $11,199 to $18,470, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Dodge Charger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.