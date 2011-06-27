Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,747
|$17,429
|$20,049
|Clean
|$14,087
|$16,636
|$19,114
|Average
|$12,768
|$15,050
|$17,244
|Rough
|$11,449
|$13,464
|$15,373
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,934
|$19,548
|$22,105
|Clean
|$16,176
|$18,659
|$21,074
|Average
|$14,662
|$16,880
|$19,012
|Rough
|$13,147
|$15,101
|$16,950
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,675
|$18,176
|$20,623
|Clean
|$14,974
|$17,350
|$19,661
|Average
|$13,572
|$15,696
|$17,737
|Rough
|$12,170
|$14,042
|$15,813
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,142
|$17,599
|$20,003
|Clean
|$14,465
|$16,798
|$19,070
|Average
|$13,110
|$15,197
|$17,204
|Rough
|$11,756
|$13,596
|$15,338
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,819
|$19,923
|$22,956
|Clean
|$16,066
|$19,016
|$21,885
|Average
|$14,562
|$17,204
|$19,744
|Rough
|$13,057
|$15,391
|$17,602
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,884
|$19,782
|$22,615
|Clean
|$16,129
|$18,882
|$21,560
|Average
|$14,618
|$17,082
|$19,451
|Rough
|$13,108
|$15,282
|$17,341
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,381
|$19,955
|$22,473
|Clean
|$16,604
|$19,047
|$21,425
|Average
|$15,049
|$17,231
|$19,328
|Rough
|$13,494
|$15,416
|$17,232
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,503
|$19,258
|$21,950
|Clean
|$15,765
|$18,381
|$20,926
|Average
|$14,288
|$16,629
|$18,878
|Rough
|$12,812
|$14,877
|$16,831
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,502
|$20,139
|$22,720
|Clean
|$16,720
|$19,223
|$21,661
|Average
|$15,154
|$17,391
|$19,541
|Rough
|$13,588
|$15,558
|$17,422
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,224
|$16,305
|$18,341
|Clean
|$13,588
|$15,563
|$17,486
|Average
|$12,316
|$14,080
|$15,775
|Rough
|$11,043
|$12,596
|$14,064