Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,747$17,429$20,049
Clean$14,087$16,636$19,114
Average$12,768$15,050$17,244
Rough$11,449$13,464$15,373
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,934$19,548$22,105
Clean$16,176$18,659$21,074
Average$14,662$16,880$19,012
Rough$13,147$15,101$16,950
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,675$18,176$20,623
Clean$14,974$17,350$19,661
Average$13,572$15,696$17,737
Rough$12,170$14,042$15,813
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,142$17,599$20,003
Clean$14,465$16,798$19,070
Average$13,110$15,197$17,204
Rough$11,756$13,596$15,338
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,819$19,923$22,956
Clean$16,066$19,016$21,885
Average$14,562$17,204$19,744
Rough$13,057$15,391$17,602
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,884$19,782$22,615
Clean$16,129$18,882$21,560
Average$14,618$17,082$19,451
Rough$13,108$15,282$17,341
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,381$19,955$22,473
Clean$16,604$19,047$21,425
Average$15,049$17,231$19,328
Rough$13,494$15,416$17,232
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,503$19,258$21,950
Clean$15,765$18,381$20,926
Average$14,288$16,629$18,878
Rough$12,812$14,877$16,831
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,502$20,139$22,720
Clean$16,720$19,223$21,661
Average$15,154$17,391$19,541
Rough$13,588$15,558$17,422
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q50 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,224$16,305$18,341
Clean$13,588$15,563$17,486
Average$12,316$14,080$15,775
Rough$11,043$12,596$14,064
Sell my 2015 INFINITI Q50 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q50 near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 INFINITI Q50 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,087 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,636 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a INFINITI Q50 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,087 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,636 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal.
The value of a 2015 INFINITI Q50, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,087 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,636 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 INFINITI Q50. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 INFINITI Q50 and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2015 INFINITI Q50 ranges from $11,449 to $20,049, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2015 INFINITI Q50 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it's priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.