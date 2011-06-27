  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,338$20,691$23,567
Clean$18,013$20,321$23,143
Average$17,362$19,581$22,295
Rough$16,712$18,841$21,447
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,556$28,752$31,434
Clean$26,085$28,238$30,868
Average$25,143$27,210$29,737
Rough$24,201$26,182$28,605
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,802$23,604$25,807
Clean$21,415$23,182$25,343
Average$20,642$22,338$24,414
Rough$19,868$21,494$23,485
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,917$19,270$22,146
Clean$16,617$18,925$21,748
Average$16,016$18,236$20,951
Rough$15,416$17,547$20,153
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,831$19,780$22,162
Clean$17,514$19,427$21,764
Average$16,882$18,719$20,966
Rough$16,249$18,012$20,168
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,575$18,707$21,312
Clean$16,281$18,372$20,928
Average$15,693$17,704$20,161
Rough$15,105$17,035$19,394
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Subaru Crosstrek on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,013 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,321 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.