Estimated values
2019 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,338
|$20,691
|$23,567
|Clean
|$18,013
|$20,321
|$23,143
|Average
|$17,362
|$19,581
|$22,295
|Rough
|$16,712
|$18,841
|$21,447
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,556
|$28,752
|$31,434
|Clean
|$26,085
|$28,238
|$30,868
|Average
|$25,143
|$27,210
|$29,737
|Rough
|$24,201
|$26,182
|$28,605
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,802
|$23,604
|$25,807
|Clean
|$21,415
|$23,182
|$25,343
|Average
|$20,642
|$22,338
|$24,414
|Rough
|$19,868
|$21,494
|$23,485
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,917
|$19,270
|$22,146
|Clean
|$16,617
|$18,925
|$21,748
|Average
|$16,016
|$18,236
|$20,951
|Rough
|$15,416
|$17,547
|$20,153
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,831
|$19,780
|$22,162
|Clean
|$17,514
|$19,427
|$21,764
|Average
|$16,882
|$18,719
|$20,966
|Rough
|$16,249
|$18,012
|$20,168
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,575
|$18,707
|$21,312
|Clean
|$16,281
|$18,372
|$20,928
|Average
|$15,693
|$17,704
|$20,161
|Rough
|$15,105
|$17,035
|$19,394