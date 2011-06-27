Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,194
|$11,633
|$13,821
|Clean
|$8,875
|$11,219
|$13,315
|Average
|$8,238
|$10,393
|$12,304
|Rough
|$7,600
|$9,566
|$11,292
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,613
|$13,337
|$15,782
|Clean
|$10,245
|$12,863
|$15,204
|Average
|$9,509
|$11,915
|$14,049
|Rough
|$8,773
|$10,967
|$12,895
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,302
|$9,357
|$11,201
|Clean
|$7,049
|$9,024
|$10,791
|Average
|$6,543
|$8,359
|$9,971
|Rough
|$6,036
|$7,694
|$9,152
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,466
|$9,539
|$11,398
|Clean
|$7,207
|$9,200
|$10,981
|Average
|$6,690
|$8,522
|$10,147
|Rough
|$6,172
|$7,844
|$9,313
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,290
|$13,951
|$16,341
|Clean
|$10,898
|$13,455
|$15,743
|Average
|$10,116
|$12,464
|$14,547
|Rough
|$9,333
|$11,472
|$13,351
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,590
|$12,026
|$14,211
|Clean
|$9,257
|$11,599
|$13,692
|Average
|$8,592
|$10,744
|$12,652
|Rough
|$7,928
|$9,889
|$11,612
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,982
|$10,113
|$12,026
|Clean
|$7,705
|$9,754
|$11,586
|Average
|$7,152
|$9,035
|$10,706
|Rough
|$6,598
|$8,316
|$9,826
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento SXL 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,577
|$14,377
|$16,891
|Clean
|$11,176
|$13,866
|$16,273
|Average
|$10,373
|$12,844
|$15,037
|Rough
|$9,571
|$11,822
|$13,801
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,775
|$9,911
|$11,827
|Clean
|$7,505
|$9,558
|$11,395
|Average
|$6,966
|$8,854
|$10,529
|Rough
|$6,427
|$8,150
|$9,664
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento SXL 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,106
|$14,973
|$17,548
|Clean
|$11,687
|$14,441
|$16,906
|Average
|$10,847
|$13,377
|$15,622
|Rough
|$10,008
|$12,313
|$14,338