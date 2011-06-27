  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,194$11,633$13,821
Clean$8,875$11,219$13,315
Average$8,238$10,393$12,304
Rough$7,600$9,566$11,292
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,613$13,337$15,782
Clean$10,245$12,863$15,204
Average$9,509$11,915$14,049
Rough$8,773$10,967$12,895
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,302$9,357$11,201
Clean$7,049$9,024$10,791
Average$6,543$8,359$9,971
Rough$6,036$7,694$9,152
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,466$9,539$11,398
Clean$7,207$9,200$10,981
Average$6,690$8,522$10,147
Rough$6,172$7,844$9,313
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,290$13,951$16,341
Clean$10,898$13,455$15,743
Average$10,116$12,464$14,547
Rough$9,333$11,472$13,351
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,590$12,026$14,211
Clean$9,257$11,599$13,692
Average$8,592$10,744$12,652
Rough$7,928$9,889$11,612
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,982$10,113$12,026
Clean$7,705$9,754$11,586
Average$7,152$9,035$10,706
Rough$6,598$8,316$9,826
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento SXL 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,577$14,377$16,891
Clean$11,176$13,866$16,273
Average$10,373$12,844$15,037
Rough$9,571$11,822$13,801
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,775$9,911$11,827
Clean$7,505$9,558$11,395
Average$6,966$8,854$10,529
Rough$6,427$8,150$9,664
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sorento SXL 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,106$14,973$17,548
Clean$11,687$14,441$16,906
Average$10,847$13,377$15,622
Rough$10,008$12,313$14,338
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Kia Sorento on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,049 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,024 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Sorento is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,049 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,024 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Kia Sorento, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,049 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,024 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Kia Sorento. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Kia Sorento and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Kia Sorento ranges from $6,036 to $11,201, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Kia Sorento is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.