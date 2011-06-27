Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,590
|$30,662
|$31,990
|Clean
|$29,198
|$30,255
|$31,559
|Average
|$28,414
|$29,441
|$30,698
|Rough
|$27,630
|$28,628
|$29,837
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,943
|$41,830
|$42,938
|Clean
|$40,401
|$41,275
|$42,360
|Average
|$39,316
|$40,165
|$41,205
|Rough
|$38,231
|$39,055
|$40,049
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,924
|$30,956
|$32,237
|Clean
|$29,527
|$30,545
|$31,803
|Average
|$28,734
|$29,724
|$30,936
|Rough
|$27,941
|$28,903
|$30,068
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,983
|$25,975
|$27,203
|Clean
|$24,652
|$25,631
|$26,837
|Average
|$23,990
|$24,941
|$26,105
|Rough
|$23,328
|$24,252
|$25,373
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Freedom 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,047
|$35,242
|$36,725
|Clean
|$33,596
|$34,774
|$36,230
|Average
|$32,694
|$33,839
|$35,242
|Rough
|$31,791
|$32,904
|$34,254
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Black and Tan 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,525
|$30,939
|$32,686
|Clean
|$29,134
|$30,528
|$32,246
|Average
|$28,352
|$29,707
|$31,366
|Rough
|$27,569
|$28,887
|$30,486
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,612
|$43,485
|$44,577
|Clean
|$42,047
|$42,909
|$43,978
|Average
|$40,918
|$41,755
|$42,778
|Rough
|$39,789
|$40,601
|$41,578
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,616
|$38,425
|$41,884
|Clean
|$35,144
|$37,916
|$41,320
|Average
|$34,200
|$36,896
|$40,193
|Rough
|$33,256
|$35,877
|$39,066
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,565
|$33,567
|$34,811
|Clean
|$32,133
|$33,122
|$34,343
|Average
|$31,270
|$32,231
|$33,406
|Rough
|$30,407
|$31,340
|$32,469
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,770
|$32,962
|$34,437
|Clean
|$31,349
|$32,524
|$33,974
|Average
|$30,507
|$31,650
|$33,047
|Rough
|$29,665
|$30,775
|$32,120
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,068
|$37,765
|$38,638
|Clean
|$36,577
|$37,264
|$38,118
|Average
|$35,594
|$36,262
|$37,078
|Rough
|$34,612
|$35,260
|$36,038
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,580
|$27,312
|$28,221
|Clean
|$26,228
|$26,949
|$27,841
|Average
|$25,524
|$26,225
|$27,081
|Rough
|$24,819
|$25,500
|$26,322
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Freedom 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,678
|$30,861
|$32,326
|Clean
|$29,285
|$30,451
|$31,891
|Average
|$28,498
|$29,633
|$31,021
|Rough
|$27,712
|$28,814
|$30,151
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,299
|$32,689
|$35,630
|Clean
|$29,897
|$32,255
|$35,151
|Average
|$29,094
|$31,388
|$34,192
|Rough
|$28,291
|$30,520
|$33,233
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,976
|$31,459
|$33,291
|Clean
|$29,579
|$31,041
|$32,843
|Average
|$28,784
|$30,207
|$31,947
|Rough
|$27,990
|$29,372
|$31,051
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,418
|$36,328
|$37,461
|Clean
|$34,948
|$35,846
|$36,957
|Average
|$34,010
|$34,882
|$35,949
|Rough
|$33,071
|$33,918
|$34,941
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Black and Tan 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,106
|$33,411
|$35,026
|Clean
|$31,680
|$32,968
|$34,554
|Average
|$30,829
|$32,081
|$33,612
|Rough
|$29,979
|$31,195
|$32,669
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,180
|$29,302
|$30,692
|Clean
|$27,806
|$28,913
|$30,279
|Average
|$27,059
|$28,136
|$29,453
|Rough
|$26,313
|$27,358
|$28,627
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,497
|$35,499
|$36,746
|Clean
|$34,040
|$35,029
|$36,252
|Average
|$33,126
|$34,087
|$35,263
|Rough
|$32,212
|$33,145
|$34,274
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,837
|$38,548
|$39,439
|Clean
|$37,335
|$38,036
|$38,908
|Average
|$36,333
|$37,014
|$37,846
|Rough
|$35,330
|$35,991
|$36,785