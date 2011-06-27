  1. Home
2020 Jeep Wrangler Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,590$30,662$31,990
Clean$29,198$30,255$31,559
Average$28,414$29,441$30,698
Rough$27,630$28,628$29,837
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,943$41,830$42,938
Clean$40,401$41,275$42,360
Average$39,316$40,165$41,205
Rough$38,231$39,055$40,049
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,924$30,956$32,237
Clean$29,527$30,545$31,803
Average$28,734$29,724$30,936
Rough$27,941$28,903$30,068
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,983$25,975$27,203
Clean$24,652$25,631$26,837
Average$23,990$24,941$26,105
Rough$23,328$24,252$25,373
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Freedom 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,047$35,242$36,725
Clean$33,596$34,774$36,230
Average$32,694$33,839$35,242
Rough$31,791$32,904$34,254
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Black and Tan 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,525$30,939$32,686
Clean$29,134$30,528$32,246
Average$28,352$29,707$31,366
Rough$27,569$28,887$30,486
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,612$43,485$44,577
Clean$42,047$42,909$43,978
Average$40,918$41,755$42,778
Rough$39,789$40,601$41,578
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,616$38,425$41,884
Clean$35,144$37,916$41,320
Average$34,200$36,896$40,193
Rough$33,256$35,877$39,066
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,565$33,567$34,811
Clean$32,133$33,122$34,343
Average$31,270$32,231$33,406
Rough$30,407$31,340$32,469
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,770$32,962$34,437
Clean$31,349$32,524$33,974
Average$30,507$31,650$33,047
Rough$29,665$30,775$32,120
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,068$37,765$38,638
Clean$36,577$37,264$38,118
Average$35,594$36,262$37,078
Rough$34,612$35,260$36,038
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,580$27,312$28,221
Clean$26,228$26,949$27,841
Average$25,524$26,225$27,081
Rough$24,819$25,500$26,322
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Freedom 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,678$30,861$32,326
Clean$29,285$30,451$31,891
Average$28,498$29,633$31,021
Rough$27,712$28,814$30,151
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,299$32,689$35,630
Clean$29,897$32,255$35,151
Average$29,094$31,388$34,192
Rough$28,291$30,520$33,233
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,976$31,459$33,291
Clean$29,579$31,041$32,843
Average$28,784$30,207$31,947
Rough$27,990$29,372$31,051
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,418$36,328$37,461
Clean$34,948$35,846$36,957
Average$34,010$34,882$35,949
Rough$33,071$33,918$34,941
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Black and Tan 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,106$33,411$35,026
Clean$31,680$32,968$34,554
Average$30,829$32,081$33,612
Rough$29,979$31,195$32,669
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,180$29,302$30,692
Clean$27,806$28,913$30,279
Average$27,059$28,136$29,453
Rough$26,313$27,358$28,627
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,497$35,499$36,746
Clean$34,040$35,029$36,252
Average$33,126$34,087$35,263
Rough$32,212$33,145$34,274
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,837$38,548$39,439
Clean$37,335$38,036$38,908
Average$36,333$37,014$37,846
Rough$35,330$35,991$36,785
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Jeep Wrangler on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $35,144 for one in "Clean" condition and about $37,916 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Wrangler is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $35,144 for one in "Clean" condition and about $37,916 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $35,144 for one in "Clean" condition and about $37,916 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Jeep Wrangler and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Jeep Wrangler ranges from $33,256 to $41,884, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Jeep Wrangler is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.