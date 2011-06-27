Estimated values
2016 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR w/Prod. End 1/16 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,968
|$13,879
|$15,944
|Clean
|$11,546
|$13,401
|$15,359
|Average
|$10,702
|$12,446
|$14,190
|Rough
|$9,857
|$11,490
|$13,020
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,957
|$12,766
|$14,718
|Clean
|$10,570
|$12,327
|$14,178
|Average
|$9,797
|$11,448
|$13,099
|Rough
|$9,025
|$10,569
|$12,019
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,120
|$11,853
|$13,720
|Clean
|$9,763
|$11,445
|$13,216
|Average
|$9,049
|$10,629
|$12,210
|Rough
|$8,335
|$9,813
|$11,204
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,095
|$12,951
|$14,950
|Clean
|$10,704
|$12,505
|$14,402
|Average
|$9,921
|$11,613
|$13,305
|Rough
|$9,138
|$10,721
|$12,209
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,966
|$14,021
|$16,234
|Clean
|$11,544
|$13,539
|$15,639
|Average
|$10,700
|$12,573
|$14,448
|Rough
|$9,856
|$11,608
|$13,257
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,992
|$13,711
|$15,582
|Clean
|$11,569
|$13,239
|$15,011
|Average
|$10,723
|$12,295
|$13,868
|Rough
|$9,878
|$11,351
|$12,725
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,153
|$14,911
|$16,835
|Clean
|$12,689
|$14,398
|$16,217
|Average
|$11,762
|$13,371
|$14,983
|Rough
|$10,834
|$12,345
|$13,748
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL w/Prod. End 1/16 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,536
|$15,418
|$17,469
|Clean
|$13,059
|$14,887
|$16,829
|Average
|$12,104
|$13,825
|$15,547
|Rough
|$11,149
|$12,764
|$14,266
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,000
|$11,679
|$13,487
|Clean
|$9,648
|$11,277
|$12,993
|Average
|$8,942
|$10,473
|$12,003
|Rough
|$8,237
|$9,669
|$11,014