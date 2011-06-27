  1. Home
2016 Nissan Altima Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR w/Prod. End 1/16 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,968$13,879$15,944
Clean$11,546$13,401$15,359
Average$10,702$12,446$14,190
Rough$9,857$11,490$13,020
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,957$12,766$14,718
Clean$10,570$12,327$14,178
Average$9,797$11,448$13,099
Rough$9,025$10,569$12,019
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,120$11,853$13,720
Clean$9,763$11,445$13,216
Average$9,049$10,629$12,210
Rough$8,335$9,813$11,204
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,095$12,951$14,950
Clean$10,704$12,505$14,402
Average$9,921$11,613$13,305
Rough$9,138$10,721$12,209
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,966$14,021$16,234
Clean$11,544$13,539$15,639
Average$10,700$12,573$14,448
Rough$9,856$11,608$13,257
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,992$13,711$15,582
Clean$11,569$13,239$15,011
Average$10,723$12,295$13,868
Rough$9,878$11,351$12,725
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,153$14,911$16,835
Clean$12,689$14,398$16,217
Average$11,762$13,371$14,983
Rough$10,834$12,345$13,748
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL w/Prod. End 1/16 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,536$15,418$17,469
Clean$13,059$14,887$16,829
Average$12,104$13,825$15,547
Rough$11,149$12,764$14,266
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,000$11,679$13,487
Clean$9,648$11,277$12,993
Average$8,942$10,473$12,003
Rough$8,237$9,669$11,014
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Nissan Altima on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,648 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,277 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Altima is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,648 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,277 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Nissan Altima, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,648 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,277 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Nissan Altima. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Nissan Altima and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Nissan Altima ranges from $8,237 to $13,487, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Nissan Altima is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.