Estimated values
1991 Toyota Pickup 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$446
|$1,024
|$1,334
|Clean
|$398
|$915
|$1,193
|Average
|$304
|$698
|$911
|Rough
|$209
|$481
|$629
Estimated values
1991 Toyota Pickup SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,043
|$1,334
|Clean
|$447
|$932
|$1,193
|Average
|$341
|$711
|$911
|Rough
|$234
|$490
|$629
