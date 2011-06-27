Estimated values
2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,968
|$14,107
|$16,177
|Clean
|$10,370
|$13,317
|$15,243
|Average
|$9,173
|$11,737
|$13,376
|Rough
|$7,977
|$10,156
|$11,508
Estimated values
2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,173
|$16,995
|$19,516
|Clean
|$12,454
|$16,043
|$18,389
|Average
|$11,017
|$14,140
|$16,137
|Rough
|$9,580
|$12,236
|$13,884
Estimated values
2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,016
|$19,209
|$21,976
|Clean
|$14,197
|$18,133
|$20,707
|Average
|$12,559
|$15,981
|$18,170
|Rough
|$10,921
|$13,830
|$15,633
Estimated values
2010 Toyota 4Runner Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,467
|$19,823
|$22,696
|Clean
|$14,624
|$18,712
|$21,386
|Average
|$12,936
|$16,492
|$18,766
|Rough
|$11,249
|$14,272
|$16,146
Estimated values
2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,173
|$20,305
|$23,036
|Clean
|$15,290
|$19,168
|$21,706
|Average
|$13,526
|$16,893
|$19,047
|Rough
|$11,761
|$14,619
|$16,388
Estimated values
2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,317
|$15,967
|$18,374
|Clean
|$11,645
|$15,072
|$17,313
|Average
|$10,301
|$13,284
|$15,192
|Rough
|$8,957
|$11,496
|$13,071