2017 Tesla Model 3 Review
Pros & Cons
- Tesla prestige at a lower price
- Stunning performance among other EVs
- More technologically advanced than rivals
- Access to Tesla's Supercharger network
- Currently only available with pricey options
- Touchscreen interface design can lead to driver distraction
- No Android Auto or Apple CarPlay support
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Model 3 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.5 / 5
Tesla's first two mass-market vehicles, the Model S and Model X, made a huge impression on the auto industry and consumers. With outrageous performance and cutting-edge technology, these vehicles were aspirational for many due to their rather exorbitant price tags. The latest addition, the 2017 Tesla Model 3, however, delivers many of the factors that make its predecessors so attractive, but at a much more accessible price.
In terms of size, the Tesla measures 184.8 inches long, 56.8 inches high and 72.8 inches wide. That makes the Model 3 similar to an Audi A4 or a BMW 3 Series. There's 15 cubic feet of trunk space, again similar to what other entry-level luxury cars offer.
Tesla has announced two versions of the car. The $35,000 base car has a range of 220 miles, but it won't be available for the 2017 model year. The only 3 you can get is the upgraded long-range model; it has a rated range of 310 miles, can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, and will top out at 140 mph.
On top of that, it's important to note that this initial run of Model 3s will only be offered with some rather pricey features that will push the price close to $50,000. Those looking to own the standard version will have to wait at least until the 2018 or 2019 model year.
Much of the Model 3's design follows the formula established by the Model S and X. The interior is dominated by a standard 15-inch touchscreen display mounted in the center of the dash. There is no traditional instrument cluster, so all functions are controlled and monitored through the center screen. One significant advantage is the 3's compatibilty with Tesla's Supercharger charging network, which greatly enhances its usability for road trips.
Clearly, the 2017 Tesla Model 3 has the potential to ascend past all other non-Tesla EVs. With initial estimates for performance, its 310-mile range combined with the numerous high-tech features, the $50,000 price could very well be justified.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range for nearly two years, logging 24,000 miles. As an all new-design for Tesla, it had a few teething problems at first. But most of the issues were electronic in nature and were later sorted out via software updates. To learn more about the Tesla Model 3, check out our experiences as early adopters living with a 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world battery efficiency.
2017 Tesla Model 3 models
The 2017 Tesla Model 3 is a five-passenger sedan powered by a single electric motor that is fed by a long-range lithium-ion battery pack. Total system output is 258 horsepower. A single-speed transmission drives the rear wheels, and its range is estimated at 310 miles. In 2018, Tesla plans to introduce a more affordable standard range model (220 miles) with reduced power, along with an all-wheel-drive option.
The Model 3 is available in one trim level with standard features that include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights and high beams, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cloth upholstery, six-way manually adjustable front seats and 60/40-split folding rear seats.
Standard technology features include a 15-inch touchscreen, a navigation system with real-time traffic, voice activation, Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hotspot, remote control of some systems via a smartphone app, a rearview camera, and a seven-speaker audio system with internet streaming radio and two USB ports. Standard safety features include forward collision warning and mitigation, blind-spot monitoring with collision avoidance, and lane departure warning.
The Premium Upgrade package (mandatory for 2017 models) adds LED foglights, tinted glass, heated and power-folding auto-dimming exterior mirrors, a panoramic glass roof, heated seats, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, a power-adjustable steering column, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, a covered center console, driver-seat memory functions and a premium audio system.
Also available is the Enhanced Autopilot option that adds adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, automatic lane changing and self-parking. A full self-driving capability option is also offered for when this feature is eventually activated. Nineteen-inch wheels are available as a stand-alone option.
Trim tested
Driving4.5
Comfort5.0
Interior4.0
Utility4.5
Technology3.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|4.5 / 5
|Driving
|4.5
|Comfort
|5.0
|Interior
|4.0
|Utility
|4.5
|Technology
|3.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Tesla Model 3.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Model 3 models:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Active Cruise Control
- Maintains a set gap between you and the car you're following. It comes to a complete stop and resumes following, too.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Warns if you are drifting out of your lane and will nudge the steering to get you back in line.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Model 3
Related Used 2017 Tesla Model 3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles