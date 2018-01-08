Overall rating 4.5 / 5

Tesla's first two mass-market vehicles, the Model S and Model X, made a huge impression on the auto industry and consumers. With outrageous performance and cutting-edge technology, these vehicles were aspirational for many due to their rather exorbitant price tags. The latest addition, the 2017 Tesla Model 3, however, delivers many of the factors that make its predecessors so attractive, but at a much more accessible price.

In terms of size, the Tesla measures 184.8 inches long, 56.8 inches high and 72.8 inches wide. That makes the Model 3 similar to an Audi A4 or a BMW 3 Series. There's 15 cubic feet of trunk space, again similar to what other entry-level luxury cars offer.

Tesla has announced two versions of the car. The $35,000 base car has a range of 220 miles, but it won't be available for the 2017 model year. The only 3 you can get is the upgraded long-range model; it has a rated range of 310 miles, can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, and will top out at 140 mph.

On top of that, it's important to note that this initial run of Model 3s will only be offered with some rather pricey features that will push the price close to $50,000. Those looking to own the standard version will have to wait at least until the 2018 or 2019 model year.

Much of the Model 3's design follows the formula established by the Model S and X. The interior is dominated by a standard 15-inch touchscreen display mounted in the center of the dash. There is no traditional instrument cluster, so all functions are controlled and monitored through the center screen. One significant advantage is the 3's compatibilty with Tesla's Supercharger charging network, which greatly enhances its usability for road trips.

Clearly, the 2017 Tesla Model 3 has the potential to ascend past all other non-Tesla EVs. With initial estimates for performance, its 310-mile range combined with the numerous high-tech features, the $50,000 price could very well be justified.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range for nearly two years, logging 24,000 miles. As an all new-design for Tesla, it had a few teething problems at first. But most of the issues were electronic in nature and were later sorted out via software updates. To learn more about the Tesla Model 3, check out our experiences as early adopters living with a 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world battery efficiency.