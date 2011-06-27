Used 2017 Tesla Model 3 Consumer Reviews

Worth the Wait Paul , 06/29/2018 Long Range 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Stood in line 2+ years ago before a reveal of a car was released. Not because I'm a super Tesla "fan-boy", but the timing was right for when I'd be ready for a new car. I wanted the Model 3 to be an option and hopefully still qualify for the tax credit. I've been driving the car for more than a month now ... and WOW! The acceleration and performance are beyond anything that I have experienced before. The build is great. Reviews of early release Model 3's should some issues but looks like those were corrected. The single touch screen took a little getting used to, but now find it to be very intuitive. Overall, a great car. Update after one year of ownership --------------------------------------------------- Can I give the car six stars? Absolutely love this car. Everything about it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

So happy to own and drive the best car ever Namafe , 04/24/2018 Long Range 4dr Sedan (electric 1DD) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful You gotta be able to embrace some change if you want to enjoy this car. Controls, buttons etc, or the lack thereoff, are vastly different from what you might be used to. But basically you can still drive the model 3 like any other car, except it's whisper quiet and super fast. Runs like on rails, hugs the road like no other. It's lighter, smaller, and perkier than the model S or X, but still feels rock solid. Has plenty of space for a family of four, and road trips are no problem with a range of 310 miles and the super charger network. Charging at home overnight is so much more convenient than getting gas. Car gets better every month with 'over the air' software updates, autopilot keeps evolving. Would not trade the model 3 for any other car in the world! :)

old guy with a new toy Don Lockard , 07/01/2018 Long Range 4dr Sedan (electric 1DD) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful the three best pieces of machinery in my lifetime is the boeing b52 stratofortress, the apple ip[hone and the tesla model 3!

Fantastic value, still is after 2 years and 34K mi Pierre Monette , 07/08/2018 Long Range 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful My Tesla 3 has the extended battery, premium packages, 19" wheels. 10,000mi review. What a fun car to drive, very fast, glued to the ground, corners like crazy, This is a sporty car by design, so the ride is firm but very good. The computer screen requires some patience to learn where everything is.....but after a few days, I like it. The navigation is superb, the sound is quite good, I downloaded the Tesla app on my iPhone, now the car locks/unlocks when getting in the car or leaving, you can set the temperature remotely, the garage door opens within 100', closes when leaving, storage is adequate for this size of a car. It charges automatically after midnight for the lowest electrical rate. I commute 100 miles so I don't have to use superchargers which are slow and pricey. There is a lot of noise coming through on bad roads, can't wait to try some other tires, also significant amount of wind noise. I don't buy the Tesla story that since you don't have an engine, your hear more noise, simply poor design....I am sure the upcoming electric cars for the big boys will be a lot smoother. Since all the initial Tesla 3 are identical except for the color and tire size, I found a company that sells many options to make it yours (RPMTESLA). Well 27000 miles stills works like a charm, no problem to report. I did buy a soundproofing kit, seems to help. I have purchased a set of Vredestein Quatrac 5, they have fantastic reviews