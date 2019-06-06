Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 for Sale Near Me

420 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Model 3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 420 listings
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Mid Range in Gray
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Mid Range

    8,795 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,988

    $2,256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance

    14,156 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,812

    $2,926 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    13,692 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,750

    $3,190 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    16,234 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,999

    $2,516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Black
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    28,929 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,204

    $3,460 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance in Gray
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance

    18,844 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,480

    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    8,799 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,990

    $2,614 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    28,671 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,980

    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    26,842 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,680

    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    25,071 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,999

    $2,652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Black
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    19,371 miles

    $44,000

    $3,013 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Black
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    43,974 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,599

    $2,445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Black
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    13,946 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,988

    $1,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Black
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    12,034 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,000

    $2,211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    19,278 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,982

    $1,760 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Mid Range in Gray
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Mid Range

    6,246 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,000

    $566 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Black
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    11,817 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,994

    $1,153 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance in Black
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance

    15,411 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $48,898

    $1,798 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Tesla Model 3 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 420 listings
  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model 3
  4. Used 2018 Tesla Model 3

Consumer Reviews for the Tesla Model 3

Read recent reviews for the Tesla Model 3
Overall Consumer Rating
4.961 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 61 reviews
  • 5
    (93%)
  • 4
    (3%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Good value
SKP,08/07/2018
Long Range 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
Driven 15K miles in 1 yr. So far 1 tire rotation visit to TESLA service center. Great car!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Tesla
Model 3
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Engine Type
Drivetrain
to
to

Related Tesla Model 3 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings