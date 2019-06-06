Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 for Sale Near Me

Baierl Chevrolet - Wexford / Pennsylvania

Baierl Cadillac Chevrolet is proud to offer this good-looking 2018 Tesla Model 3 in Black. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.

Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

116 Combined MPG ( 120 City/ 112 Highway)

VIN: 5YJ3E1EB5JF118840

Stock: V118840P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020