Used 2017 Tesla Model 3 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 14,798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,884
BMW of Fremont - Fremont / California
Deep Blue Metallic Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2017 Tesla Model 3 Standard is proudly offered by BMW of Fremont This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. A true feat of engineering, this Tesla Model 3 Standard has otherworldly acceleration, prodigious power and is accompanied by the prestigious reputation of Tesla. Although it may not make much sense, this vehicle will undoubtedly provide a memorable experience every time you drive it. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Tesla Model 3 Standard. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. Buying a pre-owned vehicle shouldn't mean buying a vehicle with scratches, blemishes, and paint touch-ups. Fortunately, the paint on this 2017 Tesla Model 3 Standard is as flawless as a new vehicle. This Tesla is equipped with some of the most amazing wheels the market has to offer! Once you take this Tesla Model 3 Standard for a test drive, you'll instantly realize how much of an added bonus this vehicle's upgraded wheels provide. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
126 Combined MPG (N/A City/120 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EA1HF003623
Stock: HF003623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 191 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,500
Suburban Cadillac of Troy - Troy / Michigan
New Price! End of the Month SPECIAL! Must be delivered by the end of the month or it will be sent to auction, Essentially Brand New!, Sports Car Extraordinaire, Way Below Average Mileage, Great Color, Heated Leather Driver and Passenger Seats, Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear Back-up Camera, Ultra Clean, 19' Sport Design Wheels. Odometer is 30022 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD Electric ZEV 271hp Suburban Cadillac of Troy - Make the Choice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
126 Combined MPG (N/A City/120 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EA9HF002378
Stock: A27335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 2,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,848
Suburban Cadillac of Troy - Troy / Michigan
New Price! End of the Month SPECIAL! Must be delivered by the end of the month or it will be sent to auction, Essentially Brand New!, Way Below Average Mileage, *Local Trade*, Sleek ride, Needle in the haystack!, Heated Leather Driver and Passenger Seats, Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear Back-up Camera, Wheels: 18' Aero Design. Odometer is 27493 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD Electric ZEV 258hp Suburban Cadillac of Troy - Make the Choice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
126 Combined MPG (N/A City/120 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EA1HF002147
Stock: A27336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 8,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,988$2,256 Below Market
DCH Honda of Oxnard - Oxnard / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray 2018 Tesla Model 3 Mid Range RWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV CLEAN CARFAX!, ONE OWNER, PASSED UP TO 125 POINT INSPECTION, LEATHER!, *NAVIGATION / GPS!, Premium Sound, Model 3 Mid Range, 4D Sedan, Electric ZEV, 1-Speed Automatic, RWD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 6229 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Mid Range with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
123 Combined MPG (N/A City/117 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5JF158388
Stock: HXP10324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 14,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$47,812$2,926 Below Market
Jaguar Spokane - Spokane / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Red Multi-Coat Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance with AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (120 City/112 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB6JF090045
Stock: JF090045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 13,692 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$44,750$3,190 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (120 City/112 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB8JF086126
Stock: T6126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$44,999$2,516 Below Market
Honda of Serramonte - Colma / California
Wheels: 20' x 8.5' Performance, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic, Tracker System, Tires: P235/35R20, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. This Tesla Model 3 has a strong Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Tesla Model 3 Performance Systems Monitor, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, Sport Tuned Suspension, Smart Device Integration, Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy and Illuminated Entry, Regular Amplifier, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear Cupholder, Radio: FM w/Premium Audio System -inc: 15' touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, on-demand and internet radio capability, 4 USB ports, docking for 2 smartphones and 1 year Premium Connectivity (satellite maps w/live traffic visualization, in-car streaming media and over-the-air updates via Wi-Fi and cellular), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Power On, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down. Stop By Today Stop by Honda of Serramonte located at 485 Serramonte Blvd, Colma, CA 94014 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (120 City/112 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB2JF131111
Stock: TJF131111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 28,929 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$42,204$3,460 Below Market
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
2018 Tesla Model 3 AWD 1-Speed Automatic ABS brakes, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Autosteer, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced Autopilot, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control.LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH INSTANT APPROVAL, WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN and WE GUARANTEE NO ONE WILL GIVE YOU MORE! Drive off the lot with complete peace of mind, knowing that this Tesla Model 3 Long Range is covered by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. At Napleton Acura Elmhurst we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest prices, and this Tesla Model 3 Long Range is no exception. Independent Inspections are Welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (120 City/112 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB0JF184888
Stock: PMG10632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 18,844 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$47,480
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance with AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (120 City/112 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB5JF171179
Stock: 10408690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 8,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$45,990$2,614 Below Market
Current Automotive - Naperville / Illinois
Buy online. Get it delivered. Current Automotive only sells electrified vehicles. Visit our website and click Purchase Vehicle to get estimated tax, registration fees, and shipping cost for your area -- there are no dealer or document fees at Current Automotive!Electric Vehicle Fast Facts:- Enhanced Autopilot- 75 kWh Lithium-ion Battery Pack- 310 mile EPA-rated range- Dual Motor All Wheel Drive- 346 hp, 376 lb.-ft torque- 0-60 in 4.4 seconds- Tesla Supercharger Access (pay per charge)2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor equipped with:- Deep Blue Metallic Exterior- Black Premium Interior- Enhanced Autopilot- Traffic Aware Cruise Control- Autosteer- Auto Lane Change- Autopark- Basic and Smart Summon- Navigate on Autopilot- 14-speaker Premium Audio system- Heated, 12-way power adjustable front seats- Tinted Glass Roof- Dimming, heated, power side mirrors- Music and Media over bluetooth- Center console with 4 USB ports- 2 Smart phone docks- Fog Lights- 19 Sport Wheels- Premium LTE Data Connectivity including Live Traffic Maps and Internet Streaming Radio (Subscription required)This Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD has an EPA rated range of 310 miles on a full charge and 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.4 seconds! Clean vehicle history, no reported accidents, and the balance of Tesla warranties transfer to the next owner.XCare EV Protection is available on this vehicle.Current Automotive is a team of electric vehicle experts - we only offer electrified vehicles. We accept trade-ins, offer competitive financing, assist with charging installation, and can ship anywhere in the Continental United States. We are committed to offering high quality products at the best price right from the start. Our focus is to help you find the right electric vehicle that fits your needs. If we don't have it, we can get it - please call or chat with us to discuss your interest and tell us how we can help you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (120 City/112 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB2JF121811
Stock: C1548P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 28,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$37,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/123 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2JF012367
Stock: 10421544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 26,842 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$38,680
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/123 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EA1JF018399
Stock: 10423997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 25,071 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$38,999$2,652 Below Market
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
NAVIGATION!, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA!, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 15 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Knee airbag, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: FM w/Premium Audio System, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Aero, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade-in values. Test drives from your home or work, deals made over the phone or email and complimentary delivery. Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/123 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7JF160739
Stock: 160739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 19,371 milesGreat Deal
$44,000$3,013 Below Market
Baierl Chevrolet - Wexford / Pennsylvania
Baierl Cadillac Chevrolet is proud to offer this good-looking 2018 Tesla Model 3 in Black. This vehicle has been through our award winning factory trained service department and comes with the following features; Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Please stop by and check out our vast inventory of Pre-Owned cars and trucks. We would be honored to have you as a Baierl customer and a part of our family. Here at Baierl we are Driven to be Better. Our Chevy dealership has been serving the Wexford area for years, along with nearby communities such as Pittsburgh and Cranberry Township. In the process of doing so, we??ve formed strong and long-lasting relationships with local customers and businesses across the region. We pride ourselves on the connections we??ve made and the valued place we??ve earned in the community. Selling cars is one thing, but it wouldn??t happen without building trusting relationships from the ground up first. We strive to do our part and support events and initiatives across the local community. Baierl Chevrolet Cadillac is here for you. The safety and the well-being of our guests and employees is the #1 priority. We want you to feel confident when servicing with us; therefore, we would like to update you on our temporary action plan amid this time period. Baierl Chevrolet Cadillac is now offering vehicle pick up and drop off for service. We will pick up your vehicle, perform the necessary maintenance, and the return the vehicle upon completion. We sanitize vehicle surfaces between drives and follow all CDC guidelines. Our Team is here and ready to assist with all of your needs. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle??s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (120 City/112 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB5JF118840
Stock: V118840P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 43,974 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$38,599$2,445 Below Market
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
NAVIGATION!, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA!, Navigation System, 15 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: FM w/Premium Audio System, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Aero, Navigation System.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade-in values. Test drives from your home or work, deals made over the phone or email and complimentary delivery. Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/123 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EA8JF030453
Stock: 030453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 13,946 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$39,988$1,922 Below Market
DCH Honda of Oxnard - Oxnard / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV CLEAN CARFAX!, ONE OWNER, PASSED UP TO 125 POINT INSPECTION, LEATHER!, *NAVIGATION / GPS!, Premium Sound, Model 3 Long Range, 4D Sedan, Electric ZEV, 1-Speed Automatic, RWD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 9509 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/123 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EA3JF156316
Stock: HXP10349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 12,034 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$46,000$2,211 Below Market
Auto Connection of Lancaster - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
COMING SOON!!! LONG RANGE AWD. ONLY 12K MILES. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT !! 717.824.3789
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (120 City/112 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB8JF118766
Stock: 118766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,278 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$39,982$1,760 Below Market
Capitol Volkswagen - San Jose / California
DGDG Certified *2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range* (RWD, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric ZEV 271hp) with only 19,278 miles (under 10k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * 15 Speakers * Auto High-beam Headlights * Auto Lane Change * Automatic temperature control * Autopark * Autosteer * Enhanced Autopilot * Front Bucket Seats * Front dual zone A/C * Front fog lights * Fully automatic headlights * Heated rear seats * Illuminated entry * Radio data system * Radio: FM w/Premium Audio System * Steering wheel mounted A/C controls * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Traffic-Aware Cruise Control.*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/123 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EAXJF048131
Stock: UV6976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Tesla Model 3
- 5(82%)
- 4(5%)
- 3(5%)
- 2(5%)
- 1(5%)
