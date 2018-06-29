Used 2017 Tesla Model 3 for Sale Near Me

420 listings
  • 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    14,798 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $43,884

    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Black
    used

    2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    191 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,500

    Details
  • 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Black
    used

    2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,848

    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Mid Range in Gray
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Mid Range

    8,795 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $38,988

    $2,256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance

    14,156 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $47,812

    $2,926 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    13,692 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $44,750

    $3,190 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    16,234 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $44,999

    $2,516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Black
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    28,929 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $42,204

    $3,460 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance in Gray
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance

    18,844 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $47,480

    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    8,799 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $45,990

    $2,614 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    28,671 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $37,980

    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    26,842 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $38,680

    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    25,071 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $38,999

    $2,652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Black
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    19,371 miles
    Great Deal

    $44,000

    $3,013 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Black
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    43,974 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $38,599

    $2,445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Black
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    13,946 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $39,988

    $1,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Black
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    12,034 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $46,000

    $2,211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    19,278 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $39,982

    $1,760 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Tesla Model 3

Overall Consumer Rating
4.522 Reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (5%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Worth the Wait
Paul,06/29/2018
Long Range 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
Stood in line 2+ years ago before a reveal of a car was released. Not because I'm a super Tesla "fan-boy", but the timing was right for when I'd be ready for a new car. I wanted the Model 3 to be an option and hopefully still qualify for the tax credit. I've been driving the car for more than a month now ... and WOW! The acceleration and performance are beyond anything that I have experienced before. The build is great. Reviews of early release Model 3's should some issues but looks like those were corrected. The single touch screen took a little getting used to, but now find it to be very intuitive. Overall, a great car. Update after one year of ownership --------------------------------------------------- Can I give the car six stars? Absolutely love this car. Everything about it.
