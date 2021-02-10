What is the Model 3?

The Model 3 is Tesla's entry-level vehicle and is the most popular EV in terms of worldwide sales. It's also our favorite in its class, earning Edmunds Top Rated status. The Standard Range Plus base model has an estimated range of 263 miles, while the Long Range version offers an impressive 353 miles. It's important to note, though, that real-world range has fallen short of these targets in Edmunds' testing.

For 2021, the Model 3 received several updates, including improved range, more exterior aesthetic choices, a power trunklid, improved interior materials and sound insulation. It's not yet clear what we can expect for the 2022 model year, but the legion of internet prophets are predicting everything from a carryover of this year's model to a full redesign.