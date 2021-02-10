  1. Home
2022 Tesla Model 3

Release Date: Late 2021
Estimated Price: $39,000-$56,000 (estimated)
  • No official changes announced for 2022
  • Part of the first generation Model 3 introduced for 2017
Tesla Model 3 for Sale
2022 Tesla Model 3 Review
02/10/2021
What is the Model 3?

The Model 3 is Tesla's entry-level vehicle and is the most popular EV in terms of worldwide sales. It's also our favorite in its class, earning Edmunds Top Rated status. The Standard Range Plus base model has an estimated range of 263 miles, while the Long Range version offers an impressive 353 miles. It's important to note, though, that real-world range has fallen short of these targets in Edmunds' testing.

For 2021, the Model 3 received several updates, including improved range, more exterior aesthetic choices, a power trunklid, improved interior materials and sound insulation. It's not yet clear what we can expect for the 2022 model year, but the legion of internet prophets are predicting everything from a carryover of this year's model to a full redesign.

EdmundsEdmunds says

In the absence of any legitimate information on the 2022 Tesla Model 3, we'd recommend picking up a 2021 model since it seems unlikely we'll see a full redesign. And in many cases, Tesla keeps its vehicles fresh with over-the-air software updates. Keep checking this page for all the latest information.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Tesla Model 3.

Trending topics in reviews

