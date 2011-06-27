Used 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG126
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,000
EPA City MPGe131 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe126 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)131/120 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)12.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe120 mi.
Combined MPG126
EPA kWh/100 mi27
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range310 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Base engine typeElectric
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,000
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
LED headlampyes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Premium Upgrades Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,000
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,000
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,000
19" Sport Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Length184.8 in.
Curb weight3814 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Exterior Colors
  • Solid Black
  • Midnight Silver Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Red Multi-Coat
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,000
All season tiresyes
R18 tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 120000 mi.
