Used 2005 Suzuki XL-7 Consumer Reviews
10+ Years only ONE maintainence issue
They don't make Suzuki anymore :(. Reliable, sturdy great car for making long trips as a hospice nurse. Only one maintainence issue (brake line) in 10+ years!!!! Had to replace the CD player twice both under warranty! Overall excellent reliable easily maintained vehicle! Love! Lots of room and cargo space!!!!!!
Flawless Reliability
Bought this car w/25000 miles on it, it has been perfect. I have Ex III model, all options ever made for this chassis. 4x4 is awesome, having the LOW range makes it a tru truck, that is why it rides a bit rough, don't care. I get 20mpg in the city and about 23hiway. How is that pooe mileage? It does weigh 3700 lbs, I can tow my boat and quad, have no issue w/engine power, it is quick and responsive. Leather is nice, a bit cramped sometimes. Now 78k, nothing done but tires, not even brakes!
Solid Vehicle AND Value
2003 LX_7 Limited 4x4. Well constructed with thoughtfulness and care in detail execution. Solid in feel, construction, handling and performance. Well appointed and laid out interior. No gizmos: everything you need is there where you need it ... and it all works! Very smooth engine provides steady push rather than neck-snapping, wheel-spinning antics. Smoothest automatic transmission I've ever experienced in a moderately priced vehicle. 2 to 4 wheel drive shift on the fly works impecibly. Best truck-based mid-size SUV road handling in its class. Great road handler as well as city parker. Tremedous cargo and people volume, though more of one means you trade-off on one for the other.
Great car for family and sports
In 2005 we decided to buy the XL7 used, 6000 miles on it looking new and for a great price, way lower than a new one would've cost. It was a dealer's test drive car. Since we've got it nothing wrong happened. I have done the brakes on it at 30000 and costed $70.00 It gives average 18 to 22 MPG combined HWY and City. Regular gas is just fine. Very resistent, reliable and confortable.4WD is wonderfull when needed. Long trips are nice and smoth. The features from manufacture are great. My wife gets complements from all her friends, her car looks Young...they say. Very good car for the price. Low cost to keep mechanicaly. Looks better and runs better now that is paid for!
A reliable car
The 2005 Suzuki Xl-7 has a more modern design than the 03 or older. One of the reasons that I bought this car was because I also own a Suzuki Aerio in which I did not have any problems. I bought the XL-7 because the price is so much cheaper than a lot of other suvs out there on the road. The woodgrain on the dashboard adds a nice touch to the interior which is standard on every XL- 7 model. The car is easy and fun to drive. The third row seating comes very handy. Suzuki's powertrain warranty (7 year/100,000 miles) makes you worry- free.
