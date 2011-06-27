Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,607
|$2,277
|$2,655
|Clean
|$1,501
|$2,124
|$2,471
|Average
|$1,290
|$1,818
|$2,102
|Rough
|$1,078
|$1,511
|$1,734
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,038
|$3,054
|$3,623
|Clean
|$1,904
|$2,848
|$3,372
|Average
|$1,636
|$2,437
|$2,869
|Rough
|$1,368
|$2,027
|$2,366
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,101
|$3,118
|$3,690
|Clean
|$1,963
|$2,908
|$3,434
|Average
|$1,686
|$2,488
|$2,922
|Rough
|$1,410
|$2,069
|$2,410
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV 4WD w/Hard Spare Tire Cover, Cargo Cover (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,280
|$1,746
|$2,009
|Clean
|$1,196
|$1,629
|$1,870
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,394
|$1,591
|Rough
|$859
|$1,159
|$1,312
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV w/Hard Spare Tire Cover, Cargo Cover (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,939
|$3,003
|$3,600
|Clean
|$1,811
|$2,801
|$3,350
|Average
|$1,556
|$2,397
|$2,851
|Rough
|$1,301
|$1,993
|$2,351
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,126
|$3,144
|$3,716
|Clean
|$1,986
|$2,932
|$3,459
|Average
|$1,706
|$2,509
|$2,943
|Rough
|$1,427
|$2,086
|$2,427
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV 4WD w/Hard Spare Tire Cover, Cargo Cover (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,288
|$3,667
|$4,439
|Clean
|$2,137
|$3,421
|$4,131
|Average
|$1,836
|$2,927
|$3,515
|Rough
|$1,536
|$2,434
|$2,899
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,026
|$3,077
|$3,666
|Clean
|$1,893
|$2,870
|$3,411
|Average
|$1,627
|$2,456
|$2,903
|Rough
|$1,360
|$2,042
|$2,394
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV w/Hard Spare Tire Cover, Cargo Cover (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,983
|$3,047
|$3,645
|Clean
|$1,853
|$2,842
|$3,392
|Average
|$1,592
|$2,432
|$2,886
|Rough
|$1,331
|$2,022
|$2,380
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,854
|$2,860
|$3,426
|Clean
|$1,732
|$2,668
|$3,188
|Average
|$1,488
|$2,283
|$2,713
|Rough
|$1,244
|$1,898
|$2,237