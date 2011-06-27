  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,607$2,277$2,655
Clean$1,501$2,124$2,471
Average$1,290$1,818$2,102
Rough$1,078$1,511$1,734
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,038$3,054$3,623
Clean$1,904$2,848$3,372
Average$1,636$2,437$2,869
Rough$1,368$2,027$2,366
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,101$3,118$3,690
Clean$1,963$2,908$3,434
Average$1,686$2,488$2,922
Rough$1,410$2,069$2,410
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV 4WD w/Hard Spare Tire Cover, Cargo Cover (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,280$1,746$2,009
Clean$1,196$1,629$1,870
Average$1,028$1,394$1,591
Rough$859$1,159$1,312
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV w/Hard Spare Tire Cover, Cargo Cover (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,939$3,003$3,600
Clean$1,811$2,801$3,350
Average$1,556$2,397$2,851
Rough$1,301$1,993$2,351
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,126$3,144$3,716
Clean$1,986$2,932$3,459
Average$1,706$2,509$2,943
Rough$1,427$2,086$2,427
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV 4WD w/Hard Spare Tire Cover, Cargo Cover (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,288$3,667$4,439
Clean$2,137$3,421$4,131
Average$1,836$2,927$3,515
Rough$1,536$2,434$2,899
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,026$3,077$3,666
Clean$1,893$2,870$3,411
Average$1,627$2,456$2,903
Rough$1,360$2,042$2,394
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV w/Hard Spare Tire Cover, Cargo Cover (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,983$3,047$3,645
Clean$1,853$2,842$3,392
Average$1,592$2,432$2,886
Rough$1,331$2,022$2,380
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,854$2,860$3,426
Clean$1,732$2,668$3,188
Average$1,488$2,283$2,713
Rough$1,244$1,898$2,237
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,732 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,668 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Grand Vitara is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,732 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,668 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,732 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,668 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara ranges from $1,244 to $3,426, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.