Used 2005 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews

andrew , 02/15/2017 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M)

8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I just bought my 2005 Impreza 2.5 RS 5 speed. I bought this car because i needed something that was good in bad weather especially snow. It had to be good to decent on fuel because i do some driving for work. I didn't want a blah car either and i didn't want to spend over 3 grand on it. well, i got the car with 157k miles for 1500 bucks! very clean in and out! one owner since new and serviced by the dealer. I have put about 800 miles on it so far and i have to say, I LOVE IT! We just had about a foot of snow and this thing was unstoppable! Handles really good , driving position is good, shifting is good though i think the shifter should be taller. Its comfortable and nice to drive. The engine makes a great sound, i dont think i have an after market exhaust but man does it sound great! The brakes are not that great. The pedal doesn't grab right away, you have to get your foot in it to brake. I have heard this is common with these cars. The interior is nice, plain jane but not dull looking at all. It gives you a sporty feel when driving it even though you know its an econo box. The seats are nice and just comfortable enough. The trunk is huge! Takes potholes and other road imperfection really well. The doors feel really light. I guess this is done for reduce weight and better fuel economy because of the all wheel drive system. The radio is horrible! doesn't not have good reception. The ac is ok and the heat is really hot! I some how find myself wanting to drive it more. Ive owned and own pretty cool cars and this subie is just as much fun to drive! There are a few things i have discovered that owners must pay attention to. Change oil regularly, change your coolant every 2 years and make sure your battery terminals have no corrosion on them. This is to help avoid the head gasket issues these cars have. This car had that taken car of including a new ac compressor. I read that it is best to use subaru coolant etc instead of your conventional coolants. I would recommend this car to anyone as long as you do your home work. Its the best alternative to owning a big, gas guzzling suv. It was between a subaru and a nissan xterra but i really do feel i made the right choice! I could have gone with a front wheel drive vehicle but i really wanted 4x4 or all wheel drive and this subaru in my honest opinion is the best choice hands down! Update: previous owner didn't replace timing belt tensioner, it slipped, ruined the heads. Luckly, my friend knew of a Subaru geek and the heads were rebuilt, ported, new valves, cleaned all carbon build up, cleaned pistons and piston walls, new belt and pulleys. Runs amazingly! More pep and pulls through out the rpm gauge. It's fantastic.......but I'm bored. Not enough performance. Not many blizzards here in new jersey so what's the point? Awd and fine tuned handling is a high plus on this car. I should have spent the money on the wrx.