Used 2003 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews
It does it all!
I never write reviews, but I love this car and feel I owe it to the brand. I am completely sold on Subarus from now on. Snow, dirt, and wet roads are afterthoughts in this thing. I have taken it everywhere from snowdrifts to Jeep trails, and never had to second guess it. My favorite feature about it is storage space. I considered the few other cars with the elusive combination of storage and fuel efficiency, but none can touch the Subaru's AWD drivetrain. I will never go back to owning a truck for recreational purposes. The wagon can carry multiple bikes, gear for all and still have room for my dog. I love this car.
14 years 282,000 miles
So I bought this car new in November of 2003 I recently hit 282,000 miles. And I have had this thing in corn fields on 4 wheeler trails doing 140+mph and it just keeps going. Same engine same turbo(bigger exaust) same everything nearly. Hell the boots on the CV axles are the originals. At 260,000 miles I changed the timing belt for the 2nd time the rollers tensioner and water pump for the first time. Oh and shortly before that I put in my 2nd set of wheel bearings. And at 280,000 I dropped in my 2nd clutch. This car still gets 25-28mpg.
Race Car meets Soccer Mom Car
My husband and I had a 2005 Ford Focus Wagon. We decided to purchase a new car when we found out the Focus did so poorly on impact ratings. We ended up choosing this Subaru for many reasons. First, our mechanic (good friend of ours) said they were very reliable, secondly, they were super safe, and thirdly, because it fit what we were looking for. I asked for 4 doors, child-friendly, safe, and AWD or 4WD. My husband asked for a race car. You can't find a better comprimise car than this!
Love my Rex
I chose my black WRX wagon over an Acura RSX-S. I am glad I did. This car is fast, handles great, drives well, and has been a reliable work horse. I only wish I had hills, curves, and snow to drive it in.
After 7 years
I bought this car brand new. It has been a rocket of a car despite the turbo lag at low rpms. Very responsive and nimble for a wagon. This was the 2nd gen WRX. Reliable except for some problems. There is strut knocking in the rear, disc/brakes problems (numerous brake replacements) not braking hard. Clutch smells when driving it hard. A bit cramped for tall people. No rear room for adults great space with seats folded down. Comparable to an SUV. Excessive wind noise and engine noise. Fogs up easy on the windows. Lots of fan noise when on high but not much output to help defog.
