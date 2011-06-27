Estimated values
2005 Scion xB 4dr Wagon (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,602
|$2,827
|$3,483
|Clean
|$1,432
|$2,534
|$3,125
|Average
|$1,093
|$1,948
|$2,409
|Rough
|$753
|$1,362
|$1,693
Estimated values
2005 Scion xB 4dr Wagon (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,740
|$3,111
|$3,847
|Clean
|$1,556
|$2,789
|$3,452
|Average
|$1,187
|$2,144
|$2,661
|Rough
|$818
|$1,499
|$1,870