I think '04-05 Saab 9-5s are one of the best kept secrets on the used market.The resale value of GM era Saabs stinks. Bad if you want to buy a used one and sell it in two years. Great if you want a terrific content filled bargain you can drive for years. All the early bugs have been worked out. You get a vehicle that ranks tops in safety. Speed if you want it. Fuel efficiency if you want it. Plenty of passenger and cargo room. Very smooth ride(even with my Aero suspension). I also prefer the body style of the '04-05 vs. the '06. Don't be scared of the Saab stories you here from people. Most are probably from 9-3 owners and those are a very different vehicle than the 9-5.

