Consumer Rating
(113)
2004 Saab 9-5 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Best-in-class crash scores, long list of standard features, plush highway ride, supportive seats, large trunk.
  • Turbo lag at low speeds, suspension too soft for aggressive driving, interior materials could use improvement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A likable sedan in numerous ways, but it lags behind the competition when it comes to providing class-leading luxury or performance. In wagon form, however, its seductive style and superior functionality make it a more attractive proposition.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, the Linear model is available only as a wagon. Arc models drop their 200-horsepower V6 and standard automatic transmission in favor of a 220-hp, four-cylinder turbo and a five-speed manual; an automatic remains optional. The Arc also picks up lower body cladding and is eligible for a 17-inch sport wheel package. Bi-xenon headlights are now offered as a stand-alone option on Arc and Aero models. Ventilated front seats, previously standard on the Arc, are now optional. Additionally, Aero models get a more aggressive lower body kit.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Saab 9-5.

5(86%)
4(9%)
3(1%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.8
113 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Used Value
hal9000,12/07/2008
I think '04-05 Saab 9-5s are one of the best kept secrets on the used market.The resale value of GM era Saabs stinks. Bad if you want to buy a used one and sell it in two years. Great if you want a terrific content filled bargain you can drive for years. All the early bugs have been worked out. You get a vehicle that ranks tops in safety. Speed if you want it. Fuel efficiency if you want it. Plenty of passenger and cargo room. Very smooth ride(even with my Aero suspension). I also prefer the body style of the '04-05 vs. the '06. Don't be scared of the Saab stories you here from people. Most are probably from 9-3 owners and those are a very different vehicle than the 9-5.
I bought mine new
TD02131,08/04/2010
I am not one to keep a car, I usually trade before the warranty runs out. This is the first car I've kept beyond the warranty. I traded a new Toyota Highlander in on it, the Highlander was just boring to drive. The Saab has never disappointed. I have been considering trading it, but I can't find anything better for the money. I may run this one for 300,000 miles. They're right about the tires - go with the michelins. Cup holders are not my priority when deciding on a vehicle. In fact, I hate all the cars with open cup holders that get gunk in them. It's roomy, safe, reliable and fun to drive.
I Hope Saab Returns
mr_monza,12/24/2011
It's really a shame----bordering on despicable----that the failed General Motors Corporation, survivors only due to the U.S. government flooding them with millions of our tax dollars----saw fit to essentially drive Saab out of business. It's a long story, but suffice to say, holding preferred shares of Saab stock, GM blocked the sale of Saab to a Chinese company, forcing them into bankruptcy. As I write this, Saab is hanging by a thread hoping to find a buyer GM will "allow" or finding a different way to stay in business, without the devils at GM lording it over them. Regarding my car----it's a 2004 Saab 9-5 Arc Wagon, with automatic transmission. I bought it new. Reliable, great car.
Bought It New...Hoping Saab Stays In Business!
mr_monza,07/29/2011
We bought this car in August of 2004 while my wife was pregnant. We needed the utility of a station wagon but wanted something that was fun to drive and had a decent level of luxury appointments. The Saab has not disappointed! This is a medium sized wagon that's comfortable and has plenty of space for a trip to the beach. It gets over 30 MPG on the highway and has a very spirited performance from its 220 HP turbo. It's not our only car, so it has low mileage (around 32 K). It has not had any significant problems at all----a very safe and reliable car. The quality of the materials is excellent. The paint finish remains like new. No complaints at this point---still love driving it.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 5300 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2004 Saab 9-5 Overview

The Used 2004 Saab 9-5 is offered in the following submodels: 9-5 Sedan, 9-5 Wagon. Available styles include Arc 2.3T 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Aero 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Arc 2.3T 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Linear 2.3t 4dr SportWagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and Aero 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

