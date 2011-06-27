2004 Saab 9-5 Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Best-in-class crash scores, long list of standard features, plush highway ride, supportive seats, large trunk.
- Turbo lag at low speeds, suspension too soft for aggressive driving, interior materials could use improvement.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,302 - $2,829
Used 9-5 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A likable sedan in numerous ways, but it lags behind the competition when it comes to providing class-leading luxury or performance. In wagon form, however, its seductive style and superior functionality make it a more attractive proposition.
2004 Highlights
For 2004, the Linear model is available only as a wagon. Arc models drop their 200-horsepower V6 and standard automatic transmission in favor of a 220-hp, four-cylinder turbo and a five-speed manual; an automatic remains optional. The Arc also picks up lower body cladding and is eligible for a 17-inch sport wheel package. Bi-xenon headlights are now offered as a stand-alone option on Arc and Aero models. Ventilated front seats, previously standard on the Arc, are now optional. Additionally, Aero models get a more aggressive lower body kit.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Saab 9-5.
Most helpful consumer reviews
hal9000,12/07/2008
I think '04-05 Saab 9-5s are one of the best kept secrets on the used market.The resale value of GM era Saabs stinks. Bad if you want to buy a used one and sell it in two years. Great if you want a terrific content filled bargain you can drive for years. All the early bugs have been worked out. You get a vehicle that ranks tops in safety. Speed if you want it. Fuel efficiency if you want it. Plenty of passenger and cargo room. Very smooth ride(even with my Aero suspension). I also prefer the body style of the '04-05 vs. the '06. Don't be scared of the Saab stories you here from people. Most are probably from 9-3 owners and those are a very different vehicle than the 9-5.
TD02131,08/04/2010
I am not one to keep a car, I usually trade before the warranty runs out. This is the first car I've kept beyond the warranty. I traded a new Toyota Highlander in on it, the Highlander was just boring to drive. The Saab has never disappointed. I have been considering trading it, but I can't find anything better for the money. I may run this one for 300,000 miles. They're right about the tires - go with the michelins. Cup holders are not my priority when deciding on a vehicle. In fact, I hate all the cars with open cup holders that get gunk in them. It's roomy, safe, reliable and fun to drive.
mr_monza,12/24/2011
It's really a shame----bordering on despicable----that the failed General Motors Corporation, survivors only due to the U.S. government flooding them with millions of our tax dollars----saw fit to essentially drive Saab out of business. It's a long story, but suffice to say, holding preferred shares of Saab stock, GM blocked the sale of Saab to a Chinese company, forcing them into bankruptcy. As I write this, Saab is hanging by a thread hoping to find a buyer GM will "allow" or finding a different way to stay in business, without the devils at GM lording it over them. Regarding my car----it's a 2004 Saab 9-5 Arc Wagon, with automatic transmission. I bought it new. Reliable, great car.
mr_monza,07/29/2011
We bought this car in August of 2004 while my wife was pregnant. We needed the utility of a station wagon but wanted something that was fun to drive and had a decent level of luxury appointments. The Saab has not disappointed! This is a medium sized wagon that's comfortable and has plenty of space for a trip to the beach. It gets over 30 MPG on the highway and has a very spirited performance from its 220 HP turbo. It's not our only car, so it has low mileage (around 32 K). It has not had any significant problems at all----a very safe and reliable car. The quality of the materials is excellent. The paint finish remains like new. No complaints at this point---still love driving it.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Saab 9-5 features & specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 5300 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 9-5
Related Used 2004 Saab 9-5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons