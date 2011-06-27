Vehicle overview

In a time when many manufacturers are doing everything they can to keep a competitive edge in the midsize luxury sedan segment, it's almost impossible to believe that the 2009 Saab 9-5 is still, for the most part, the same car that debuted 10 years ago. Although driving dynamics have improved and the styling has been tweaked over the course of this decade-old generation, the Saab 9-5 remains one of the oldest cars on the market.

Saab offers the 9-5 as both a sedan and a wagon, something not all automakers do these days. The 9-5 also boasts a comfortable interior and comes standard with an impressive number of features. But these attributes are dwarfed by the car's list of negatives, which include a lackluster powertrain and a notable lack of refinement and new technology features.

In this tough segment, the Saab 9-5 is up against sedans like the Acura TL, the Infiniti G35 and the Lexus ES 350, as well as wagons and small crossovers such as the Acura RDX and Volkswagen Passat. With lots of standard features, the 2009 Saab 9-5 provides compelling value, but so do its competitors. Even the 9-5's less expensive sibling, the 9-3, is a better choice. There's just no getting around the fact that the 2009 Saab 9-5 is well past its sell-by date; keep in mind, though, that a complete redesign is expected next year.