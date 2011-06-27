  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-5
  4. Used 2009 Saab 9-5
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2009 Saab 9-5 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Substantial standard features list, exceptionally supportive front seats, simple controls.
  • Aging design inside and out, turbocharged four-cylinder lacks refinement, ride can be harsh, no all-wheel drive offered, low-grade interior materials, no rear-seat curtain airbags.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Saab 9-5 for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,310 - $4,229
Used 9-5 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Saab 9-5 sedan and wagon will still please those who have an affinity for classic Saab styling. But in terms of performance, luxury and overall refinement, the 9-5 is outclassed by newer competitors.

Vehicle overview

In a time when many manufacturers are doing everything they can to keep a competitive edge in the midsize luxury sedan segment, it's almost impossible to believe that the 2009 Saab 9-5 is still, for the most part, the same car that debuted 10 years ago. Although driving dynamics have improved and the styling has been tweaked over the course of this decade-old generation, the Saab 9-5 remains one of the oldest cars on the market.

Saab offers the 9-5 as both a sedan and a wagon, something not all automakers do these days. The 9-5 also boasts a comfortable interior and comes standard with an impressive number of features. But these attributes are dwarfed by the car's list of negatives, which include a lackluster powertrain and a notable lack of refinement and new technology features.

In this tough segment, the Saab 9-5 is up against sedans like the Acura TL, the Infiniti G35 and the Lexus ES 350, as well as wagons and small crossovers such as the Acura RDX and Volkswagen Passat. With lots of standard features, the 2009 Saab 9-5 provides compelling value, but so do its competitors. Even the 9-5's less expensive sibling, the 9-3, is a better choice. There's just no getting around the fact that the 2009 Saab 9-5 is well past its sell-by date; keep in mind, though, that a complete redesign is expected next year.

2009 Saab 9-5 models

The 2009 Saab 9-5 is available as a wagon (called the SportCombi) or a midsize sedan. Each is available in two trim levels: the 2.3T base model and the sportier, more powerful Aero version. The 2.3T features standard 17-inch wheels; a sunroof; leather upholstery; eight-way front sport seats; a tilt/telescoping steering wheel; heated front and rear seats; dual-zone automatic climate control; a cooled glovebox; rain-sensing windshield wipers; and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with an in-dash six-CD changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The largely similar Aero adds a sport-tuned suspension, different 17-inch wheels, special interior trim and two-tone leather seats.

Major options include the Visibility Package, which adds xenon headlights, rear parking assist and outside mirrors that are power-folding and auto-dimming. Stand-alone options include cooled front seats and a touchscreen navigation system. The standard in-dash CD changer is unavailable with the navigation system -- buyers must choose whether to keep the satellite radio or instead opt for a trunk-mounted CD changer at no cost.

2009 Highlights

There are no significant changes to the Saab 9-5 for 2009.

Performance & mpg

All 9-5 sedans and SportCombi wagons have front-wheel drive and are powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-4 that makes 260 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard and a five-speed manual is optional. And although many cars in this class offer six-speed versions of both types of transmission, the Saab's EPA fuel economy is still respectable; the automatic 2.3T model gets 17 mpg city/26 mpg city and 20 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2009 Saab 9-5 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, active head restraints and front-seat side airbags that provide head and torso protection. Side curtain airbags that protect rear occupants are not available. The OnStar communications system is standard.

In government crash tests, the 9-5 earned a perfect five stars for driver and front passenger protection in frontal impacts. In the side-impact test, the 9-5 received five stars for front passenger protection and four stars for rear protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 9-5 the best possible rating of "Good" in frontal-offset crash testing and a second-best "Acceptable" for side-impact protection.

Driving

Once the turbo kicks in, the 2.3-liter delivers plenty of power for this class, although it's not particularly refined. Unlike most sport sedans and wagons, the 2009 Saab 9-5 performs best with the automatic transmission, as its shorter gearing is better suited to the turbo engine's unusual power band. And although the 9-5's relatively low curb weight gives it a nimble feel around corners, the 9-5 still suffers from torque steer under hard acceleration. Overall, this Saab just can't quite match the sharpness of some of its younger, peppier rivals.

Interior

The 9-5's overall design hasn't changed much since the car was first introduced, although the original dash layout has since been replaced with a less quirky, more ergonomically friendly GM treatment. The quality of the interior features leaves something to be desired, however.

Otherwise, the 9-5 is a comfortable place to spend time, with ample passenger room and exceptionally comfortable seats -- especially when equipped with the ventilation feature. For those who need extra cargo capacity, the SportCombi wagon is a good alternative to an SUV, as it supplies 37 cubic feet of luggage capacity with the rear seats in use and 73 cubes with them folded. That's more space than some luxury compact SUVs, such as the Acura RDX.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Saab 9-5.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Personality
reflex,04/09/2010
Great fuel mileage, smooth ride, lots of power, great stereo, comfortable seats, nice hvac system, superb in the snow, sunroof, handles great, looks great, excellent warranty, low insurance rates, 5 star crash rating, and very affordable.
SaaB 9-5 Great while it lasted...
Sanjay,02/12/2016
4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
Swedish Beauty!!!!!
Annie Person,10/31/2015
4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
It's an awesome vehicle. Comfort and safety are most important to me and the Swedes combine this with gorgeous functional design and class. As soon as I sat I the sublime leather seats, I new it was THE car. And the sound system is to die for! I don't drive it in nasty Wisconsin weather---save that for the Camry. Wish it took regular or mid-grade GASOLINE. ---- although I never use ethanol in ANY car...(corn syrup in your gas tank---REALLY!?!?.....thank the farmers lobby..))....This is the car for long trips or just showing off in the city. Replaced tires with the Michelin-recommended tires (USA Rubberworkers made)...and the ride is great. Best car I have ever purchased. My big dog drools at it but is stuck riding in the Camry. lol .... Shame this great car production was halted. I have friends that still drive 20 year-old Saabs. Hope I can say that one day :)
Saab a thing of the past Too bad
wes carl,03/21/2016
4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
Drove these babys since 1986 Too bad GM got ahold of them I finally got rid of my last 08 and bought a Mercedes Its nice and all but not a Saab I enjoyed there cars for a long time and will miss them
See all 4 reviews of the 2009 Saab 9-5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2009 Saab 9-5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Saab 9-5

Used 2009 Saab 9-5 Overview

The Used 2009 Saab 9-5 is offered in the following submodels: 9-5 Sedan, 9-5 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A), Aero 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A), 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A), Griffin 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A), Aero 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A), and Griffin 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Saab 9-5?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Saab 9-5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Saab 9-5 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Saab 9-5.

Can't find a used 2009 Saab 9-5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Saab 9-5 for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,644.

Find a used Saab for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,018.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saab 9-5 for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,277.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saab for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $8,134.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Saab 9-5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Saab lease specials
Check out Saab 9-5 lease specials

Related Used 2009 Saab 9-5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles