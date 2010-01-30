Used 2005 Saab 9-5 for Sale Near Me

16 listings
9-5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 16 out of 16 listings
  • 2004 Saab 9-5 Arc 2.3T in Silver
    used

    2004 Saab 9-5 Arc 2.3T

    119,978 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $3,994

    Details
  • 2003 Saab 9-5 Aero in Gray
    used

    2003 Saab 9-5 Aero

    130,632 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2008 Saab 9-5 in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Saab 9-5

    105,558 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,648

    Details
  • 2002 Saab 9-5 Linear 2.3T in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Saab 9-5 Linear 2.3T

    43,284 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,951

    Details
  • 2008 Saab 9-5 in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Saab 9-5

    95,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,700

    Details
  • 2008 Saab 9-5 SportCombi in Black
    used

    2008 Saab 9-5 SportCombi

    154,456 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2009 Saab 9-5 in White
    used

    2009 Saab 9-5

    118,653 miles

    $1,984

    Details
  • 2001 Saab 9-5 2.3t in White
    used

    2001 Saab 9-5 2.3t

    177,473 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,975

    Details
  • 2009 Saab 9-5 Griffin in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Saab 9-5 Griffin

    98,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 in Gray
    used

    2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4

    94,534 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,895

    $1,729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 Premium

    81,408 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,491

    Details
  • 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4
    used

    2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4

    125,988 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 in Black
    used

    2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4

    74,243 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,849

    Details
  • 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 Premium in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 Premium

    132,465 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 1999 Saab 9-5 SE
    used

    1999 Saab 9-5 SE

    186,141 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,375

    Details
  • 1999 Saab 9-5 SE
    used

    1999 Saab 9-5 SE

    217,644 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,250

    Details

Showing 1 - 16 out of 16 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Saab 9-5

Read recent reviews for the Saab 9-5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.951 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
  • 5
    (94%)
  • 4
    (4%)
  • 3
    (2%)
Amazing Used Car Value
Big Mark,01/30/2010
I have put 6000 miles on my 9-5 ARC which I purchased with 66,600 miles on it. So it now has about 72000. This car is an AMAZING VALUE! It is SAFE, Fast and in Sport mode quick enough for most anyone but a real drag racer. Great through snow! Factually if you are considering buying a used car and you do not check out the value at a SAAB dealer you are making a HUGE mistake! It is probably best to get an extended warranty as it is really on any used car. Both myself and my son are 6 foot 300 pound guys and we can both sit comfortably in the front. If you want a car that handles well, has panache, is FUN and SAFE. Find a good used SAAB and YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED. Great Dealer!
Report abuse
