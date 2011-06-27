Used 2004 Saab 9-5 Consumer Reviews

Great Used Value hal9000 , 12/07/2008 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I think '04-05 Saab 9-5s are one of the best kept secrets on the used market.The resale value of GM era Saabs stinks. Bad if you want to buy a used one and sell it in two years. Great if you want a terrific content filled bargain you can drive for years. All the early bugs have been worked out. You get a vehicle that ranks tops in safety. Speed if you want it. Fuel efficiency if you want it. Plenty of passenger and cargo room. Very smooth ride(even with my Aero suspension). I also prefer the body style of the '04-05 vs. the '06. Don't be scared of the Saab stories you here from people. Most are probably from 9-3 owners and those are a very different vehicle than the 9-5. Report Abuse

I bought mine new TD02131 , 08/04/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I am not one to keep a car, I usually trade before the warranty runs out. This is the first car I've kept beyond the warranty. I traded a new Toyota Highlander in on it, the Highlander was just boring to drive. The Saab has never disappointed. I have been considering trading it, but I can't find anything better for the money. I may run this one for 300,000 miles. They're right about the tires - go with the michelins. Cup holders are not my priority when deciding on a vehicle. In fact, I hate all the cars with open cup holders that get gunk in them. It's roomy, safe, reliable and fun to drive.

I Hope Saab Returns mr_monza , 12/24/2011 17 of 20 people found this review helpful It's really a shame----bordering on despicable----that the failed General Motors Corporation, survivors only due to the U.S. government flooding them with millions of our tax dollars----saw fit to essentially drive Saab out of business. It's a long story, but suffice to say, holding preferred shares of Saab stock, GM blocked the sale of Saab to a Chinese company, forcing them into bankruptcy. As I write this, Saab is hanging by a thread hoping to find a buyer GM will "allow" or finding a different way to stay in business, without the devils at GM lording it over them. Regarding my car----it's a 2004 Saab 9-5 Arc Wagon, with automatic transmission. I bought it new. Reliable, great car.

Bought It New...Hoping Saab Stays In Business! mr_monza , 07/29/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We bought this car in August of 2004 while my wife was pregnant. We needed the utility of a station wagon but wanted something that was fun to drive and had a decent level of luxury appointments. The Saab has not disappointed! This is a medium sized wagon that's comfortable and has plenty of space for a trip to the beach. It gets over 30 MPG on the highway and has a very spirited performance from its 220 HP turbo. It's not our only car, so it has low mileage (around 32 K). It has not had any significant problems at all----a very safe and reliable car. The quality of the materials is excellent. The paint finish remains like new. No complaints at this point---still love driving it.