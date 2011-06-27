2005 Saab 9-5 Review
- Best-in-class crash scores, long list of standard features, plush highway ride, supportive seats, large trunk.
- Turbo lag at low speeds, suspension too soft for aggressive driving, interior materials could use improvement.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A likable sedan in numerous ways, but it lags behind the competition when it comes to providing class-leading luxury or performance. In wagon form, however, its seductive style and superior functionality make it a more attractive proposition.
2005 Highlights
An in-dash DVD-based navigation system is added to the options list. Arc models receive a new 16-inch wheel design.
Big Mark,01/30/2010
I have put 6000 miles on my 9-5 ARC which I purchased with 66,600 miles on it. So it now has about 72000. This car is an AMAZING VALUE! It is SAFE, Fast and in Sport mode quick enough for most anyone but a real drag racer. Great through snow! Factually if you are considering buying a used car and you do not check out the value at a SAAB dealer you are making a HUGE mistake! It is probably best to get an extended warranty as it is really on any used car. Both myself and my son are 6 foot 300 pound guys and we can both sit comfortably in the front. If you want a car that handles well, has panache, is FUN and SAFE. Find a good used SAAB and YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED. Great Dealer!
aerodude,08/06/2010
Love my Saab! This is my 4th Saab, second 9-5. I ordered the car with a manual trans, a/c seats and sat nav. I do a lot of highway driving and this Saab just eats all the miles up. On long road trips i avg 32-35 mpg and every day driving i avg 28-30. The car is so much fun to drive and I love the turbo! It's comfy to drive in all weather conditions and roads. I do run snow tires in the winter and the car becomes unstoppable. I visit my dealer every 5k for sched maint and the car has never failed me. From weather of -20 to +115 dF, the car always handles it and with composure. The car is very understated in design which I like, doesn't call attention to its self in traffic.
GeeWhiz,04/09/2010
I first drove a Saab 9-3 Aero , but it was sold, so I drove this 9-5 Arc. The 9-5 Arc is more of a touring car and is larger and less sporty than the 9-3 Aero. The ride is much smoother than the 9-3 Aero and the Interior is better designed. I love this car - power on demand with the 2.3 L turbo and great gas mileage as long as you get out of city driving conditions. Only owned a short time, but all the research seems to suggest that routine maintenance is key and Synthetic Oil changes every 4-5K miles is a must.
G Anderson,04/21/2005
This is my first Saab, which I picked up after many years behind the wheel of various SUVs and a 4x4 truck. I've raced cars in the past, so it has always seemed incongruous that I was an SUV driver. I've finally made the jump to a luxury sport sedan, and I could not be happier with the 9-5 Aero. The 9-5 exemplifies the Swedish design philosophy of refined understatement coupled with performance. Excellent road manners with enough stiffness in the ride to remind you that the car is made to handle and perform. The 2.3 ltr Turbo provides an excellent balance of torquey performance and fuel economy, while at the same time making you forget that there's a little 4 banger under the hood.
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 5300 rpm
