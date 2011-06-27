I have put 6000 miles on my 9-5 ARC which I purchased with 66,600 miles on it. So it now has about 72000. This car is an AMAZING VALUE! It is SAFE, Fast and in Sport mode quick enough for most anyone but a real drag racer. Great through snow! Factually if you are considering buying a used car and you do not check out the value at a SAAB dealer you are making a HUGE mistake! It is probably best to get an extended warranty as it is really on any used car. Both myself and my son are 6 foot 300 pound guys and we can both sit comfortably in the front. If you want a car that handles well, has panache, is FUN and SAFE. Find a good used SAAB and YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED. Great Dealer!

