  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-5
  4. Used 2005 Saab 9-5
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(51)
Appraise this car

2005 Saab 9-5 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Best-in-class crash scores, long list of standard features, plush highway ride, supportive seats, large trunk.
  • Turbo lag at low speeds, suspension too soft for aggressive driving, interior materials could use improvement.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Saab 9-5 for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,426 - $3,002
Used 9-5 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A likable sedan in numerous ways, but it lags behind the competition when it comes to providing class-leading luxury or performance. In wagon form, however, its seductive style and superior functionality make it a more attractive proposition.

2005 Highlights

An in-dash DVD-based navigation system is added to the options list. Arc models receive a new 16-inch wheel design.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Saab 9-5.

5(94%)
4(4%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
51 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing Used Car Value
Big Mark,01/30/2010
I have put 6000 miles on my 9-5 ARC which I purchased with 66,600 miles on it. So it now has about 72000. This car is an AMAZING VALUE! It is SAFE, Fast and in Sport mode quick enough for most anyone but a real drag racer. Great through snow! Factually if you are considering buying a used car and you do not check out the value at a SAAB dealer you are making a HUGE mistake! It is probably best to get an extended warranty as it is really on any used car. Both myself and my son are 6 foot 300 pound guys and we can both sit comfortably in the front. If you want a car that handles well, has panache, is FUN and SAFE. Find a good used SAAB and YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED. Great Dealer!
Swedish King, understated design
aerodude,08/06/2010
Love my Saab! This is my 4th Saab, second 9-5. I ordered the car with a manual trans, a/c seats and sat nav. I do a lot of highway driving and this Saab just eats all the miles up. On long road trips i avg 32-35 mpg and every day driving i avg 28-30. The car is so much fun to drive and I love the turbo! It's comfy to drive in all weather conditions and roads. I do run snow tires in the winter and the car becomes unstoppable. I visit my dealer every 5k for sched maint and the car has never failed me. From weather of -20 to +115 dF, the car always handles it and with composure. The car is very understated in design which I like, doesn't call attention to its self in traffic.
New to Saab
GeeWhiz,04/09/2010
I first drove a Saab 9-3 Aero , but it was sold, so I drove this 9-5 Arc. The 9-5 Arc is more of a touring car and is larger and less sporty than the 9-3 Aero. The ride is much smoother than the 9-3 Aero and the Interior is better designed. I love this car - power on demand with the 2.3 L turbo and great gas mileage as long as you get out of city driving conditions. Only owned a short time, but all the research seems to suggest that routine maintenance is key and Synthetic Oil changes every 4-5K miles is a must.
A Swedish Study In Contrasts
G Anderson,04/21/2005
This is my first Saab, which I picked up after many years behind the wheel of various SUVs and a 4x4 truck. I've raced cars in the past, so it has always seemed incongruous that I was an SUV driver. I've finally made the jump to a luxury sport sedan, and I could not be happier with the 9-5 Aero. The 9-5 exemplifies the Swedish design philosophy of refined understatement coupled with performance. Excellent road manners with enough stiffness in the ride to remind you that the car is made to handle and perform. The 2.3 ltr Turbo provides an excellent balance of torquey performance and fuel economy, while at the same time making you forget that there's a little 4 banger under the hood.
See all 51 reviews of the 2005 Saab 9-5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2005 Saab 9-5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Saab 9-5

Used 2005 Saab 9-5 Overview

The Used 2005 Saab 9-5 is offered in the following submodels: 9-5 Sedan, 9-5 Wagon. Available styles include Arc 2.3T 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A), Aero 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Arc 2.3T 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A), Linear 2.3T 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and Aero 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Saab 9-5?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Saab 9-5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Saab 9-5 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Saab 9-5.

Can't find a used 2005 Saab 9-5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Saab 9-5 for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,115.

Find a used Saab for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,477.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saab 9-5 for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,033.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saab for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,215.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Saab 9-5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Saab lease specials
Check out Saab 9-5 lease specials

Related Used 2005 Saab 9-5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles