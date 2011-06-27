  1. Home
2000 Saab 9-5 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Satisfying performance, impressive luxury, reasonable price, wagon availability.
  • Quirky Saab design attributes and ergonomics, uninspired exterior styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Not quite as polished as some of the class leaders, but still worthy of a test drive if you're looking for a luxury sport sedan/wagon that won't get lost in the crowd.

Vehicle overview

Saab's premium 9-5 Sedan is designed to compete with everything from near-luxury models such as the Lexus ES 300 and Cadillac Catera, to full-blown sport sedans such as the Mercedes-Benz E430 and BMW 540i. But because the 9-5 is a Saab, this car looks and feels a bit different. The sedan lineup consists of a fully equipped base 9-5 model, an SE version packed with amenities, and a performance-oriented Aero model. The 9-5 comes standard with a 2.3-liter turbo four-cylinder that produces 170 horsepower, mated to a five-speed manual or optional four-speed auto gearbox. The 9-5 Aero versions feature a 230-horse, 2.3-liter turbo four, making 258 foot-pounds of torque from 1,900 to 3,000 rpm with the manual transmission. All SEs are powered by a 3.0-liter turbo V6 that requires a driver-selectable four-speed automatic. The V6 makes 200 ponies and 229 foot-pounds of torque from 2,500 rpm through the 4,000-rpm mark.

The 9-5's standard equipment list is long, offering antilock brakes, automatic climate controls, premium stereo, side-impact airbags, an active head-restraint system, even traction control and a sunroof. Heated front and rear seats are optional, but Saab's cool ventilated front seats and a 200-watt stereo/CD/cassette come standard on the SE. If you want some of the SE's luxury but can't bear doing without a stick shift, Saab makes the base 9-5 available with a new premium package that adds leather and upgraded seats and audio system.

Saab purists who bemoan the fact that the 9-5 is not available as a hatchback need only to drive the wagon. Offered in turbo four, V6 and Aero versions, the 9-5 Wagon boasts almost 73 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seat folded. What's more, the same kind of fresh thinking that went into the 9-5's safety technology is evident in the convenience features found in the wagon. Unique ideas such as a refrigerated glove box, an aircraft-inspired "CargoTracks" load-securing system, a removable rigid cargo shelf, and even a sliding load floor to ease loading and unloading, all help to make the 9-5 Wagon handle just about any hauling task with ease.

The 9-5 Wagon Gary Fisher Edition features a roof rack system (Saab Limited Edition Gary Fisher mountain bike included), and various cargo area accoutrements, including heavy-duty cargo nets and a 12-volt power outlet. The modified exterior features sideskirts, a front-lip spoiler, body-painted rear bumper valence, white side-indicator lamps, and 17-inch Quad design wheels.

Perhaps the nicest thing about the big Saab is its sporting character, with precise steering and powerful brakes that enhance the driving experience. Even in base form, the 9-5's high level of standard equipment and a sticker price of around $30K make it a bargain for most people shopping the near-luxury class. The Aero models, on the other hand, will run you closer to $40K.

2000 Highlights

Saab debuts the high-performance 9-5 Aero Sedan and Wagon with 230 horsepower. Entry-level sedans and wagons sport new 16-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels, and all SE versions offer a turbo V6 and auto-dimming rearview mirror. The 9-5 Wagon Gary Fisher Edition offers a sportier exterior design and a Saab Limited Edition Gary Fisher mountain bike. A sunroof and traction-control system (TCS) have been added to the standard equipment list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Saab 9-5.

5(57%)
4(28%)
3(13%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.4
83 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 83 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

SAAB 9-5 Aero
vintravia,03/17/2014
I love this car. It's quick, gets good fuel economy and looks expensive. The mid-range acceleration of this car is amazing and there's no turbo lag. I like how the engine is 2.3 liters instead of 2.0 because it makes it so there's not as much lag and the car doesn't have to rely on the turbo as much so the power band is much more linear. If you get this car make sure you get the Aero. It's the best model. It gives you 230 HP according to Saab (But it's been said to be more like 250) and 258 lbs. ft. of torque. It feels even quicker than that though and it can really handle in the corners as well. The steering quickness and feel is excellent and it provides good road and even engine feedback!
2000 Gary Fisher Edition Saab 9-5 Wagon
Steve,01/26/2008
Purchased this car on eBay w/ 101,000 miles. I drive this car almost 200 miles per day in my sales job. I've replaced the DIC, serpentine belt, and battery since owning the car. I've completed routine maintenance when necessary (i.e. new tires, spark plugs, & brakes). Up to now this has been my BEST car for all the driving I that I do. This is saying a lot. I've had BMWs, Jaguar and Audi that cost me a fortune in frequent repairs.
Love/Hate Relationship!
Nickolek,03/19/2009
I am the the 2nd owner of this vehicle and have always had it regularly serviced. I love this car... When it runs, it runs well, when its doesn't, it really leaves you stuck! Financially and literally on the side of the road. I have tow truck drives on speed-dial. No joke. It all started with the timing belt and went down hill from there, oil sludge blew the engine, a bad ABS modulator that disables the ABS braking system. 2, yes 2 alternators, computer systems, crank sensor, alarm system, and LED display to name a few. My dashboard is a constant display of warning lights and the costs of my repairs are well over $6200. Well over what the car is worth now. I love this car, but it has broken me.
Drive The Rest Then,,,,,,,
Dennis Parton,05/28/2004
I have an extensive automotive background. Cert. tech, shop foreman, service advisor, with BMW, Roll's , Porsche, Mercedes, etc. I have owned several of the aforementioned vehicles. Ok, my first Saab. What a surprise! This automobile, averaged out, drives, handles, feels, comnpletely unique. Without getting too much into specifics, You don't get this with any other car! Exellent Luxury, Power, feel, handling, and oh yes harmon Kardon Sound, like never heard in a BMW. Ok,, Engine let's you know when it's accelerating. aka growl if you will. If Jag, they would call it the Purrr
See all 83 reviews of the 2000 Saab 9-5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Saab 9-5 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More About This Model

"Watch out for the...," I said to our road test editor as he ran over a small trench, recently carved out of the asphalt at the Edmunds.com testing facilities. Not more than a nanosecond after my brain told my voice to say "trench," we felt a strong "thud" from the right front tire in the Saab 9-5 Aero, followed by an incessant "hiss" of air flowing from the sidewall of the 225/45-ZR17 Michelin Pilot MXM.

No problem. We had cut tires down before, so we swapped on the temporary spare and called our trusty tire store. Easy, right? Boy, were we wrong. Little did we know that we had blown a limited-production tire that was not available at any tire store in Southern California (and tire stores grow like weeds on steroids in this part of the country). Furthermore, the tire was available only at Saab stores and had to be ordered from a central warehouse. Two days later, (and those were two long, miserable days - forced to drive at a maximum speed of 55 mph with the "weenie-wheel" attached) the Aero was back on the road.

Until that fateful moment when the tire met the great rubber tree in the sky, we were in the midst of a love-hate relationship with this latest Swedish import: enamored by the almost-instant torque (courtesy of the variable boost turbocharger), aircraft-like cockpit and fantastic brakes. At the same time we were left scratching our heads in wonderment at the unbelievably rubbery-notchy shifter, soft suspension and loads of torque steer.

On the outside, the Saab (acronym for Svenska Aeroplan Aktiebolaget or Swedish Aircraft Company Limited) 9-5 Aero distinguishes itself from the rest of the 9-5 family with flared rocker panels, a front chin spoiler and a new rear valance. The combination gives the Aero a lower, more menacing appearance that complements the original sharp-edge design.

With the rest of auto industry designers reaching into the "bubble bag," we found the Saab to be a refreshing breath of originality. The sharp, angular lines were reminiscent of the days before the 1980s greenhouse look became popular, and cars lost their sense of individuality. Our only complaint with the design: the black rubber accent line on the doors and bumpers should be painted in body color to continue the clean lines the bodywork exudes, instead of breaking them up. We loved the parabolic, blind-spot-eliminating right exterior mirror (which made lane changes a breeze), yet cursed it at night -- the anti-glare coating made judging the distance between us and an upcoming vehicle nearly an impossible task.

Airline pilots will feel at home in the Aero's interior, which boasts a swiveling map light, DC-10-style "fasten seatbelt" lamp and controls that are angled toward the driver for easy reach during changes in flight paths. While all of the controls are only a finger away, we were disappointed by a number of idiosyncrasies, including the placement of the ignition switch on the center console (which allows the alarm remote to flop in the path of the emergency brake); the armrest on the center console that slides linearly (particularly annoying while resting your arm and trying to accelerate and brake); pushing the "set" button on the turn signal-mounted cruise control occasionally activates either the flash-to-pass or right turn signal; and a lack of cubby space for front passengers.

Up front, the leather seats were firm, yet comfortable and easily adjustable, thanks to the eight available adjustments. Lateral support was somewhat lacking under hard cornering, but lumbar support proved to be excellent for this editor's problematic lower back. With a near-center driving position, long stints behind the wheel were welcomed, and even with the standard tilt/slide moonroof, lack of headroom wasn't an issue.

Likewise, the backseat afforded occupants with firm seating surfaces, but the rear three-point seatbelts had a tendency to cut into the neckline of passengers. Rear occupants are afforded excellent headroom and plenty of legroom, as well as HVAC ducts crafted neatly into the rear of the console and magazine pockets built into the front seatbacks.

The Aero's interior sported a lot of cool features like dual climate control, night panel dash lighting (for drivers who prefer to cruise in stealth mode), joy stick-directed air vents that should be the model for the entire industry to follow, and a really trick cupholder that swings down out of the dash, while rotating the cup ring (yes, we played with it like a 5-year-old who's just gotten his hands on an Erector Set).

If you've always wanted to fly a Lear jet, but couldn't afford one, the Aero is as close to ground-level flying as you can get. With the standard 2.3-liter turbocharged four putting out 230 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 258 foot-pounds of torque at 1,900 rpm, the 9-5 Aero left us with an incessant giggle of giddy enthusiasm as our right foot was attracted to the Saab's accelerator like a bug to flypaper.

Paired up with a five-speed manual (with buttery-smooth hydraulic clutch operation), the transmission is geared to maximize the powerplant's torque curve, rather than horsepower. Even in fifth gear at 40 mph, a jab at the throttle brought forth a near-endless swell of turbo boost, propelling the Aero into the fun zone within a matter of seconds. If shifting gears isn't your thing, an electronic four speed with three driving modes (Normal, Sport and Winter) is available. In the Normal mode, the transmission shifts at predetermined points to allow maximum fuel economy. The Sport mode moves the shift points up the rpm band to take advantage of the powerplant's torque, and the Winter mode starts the vehicle in third gear and allows only the up shift to fourth.

Grinding the 3,480-pound Aero to a stop are massive 12-inch discs up front and 11-inch discs out back that feature four-channel ABS with EBD - Electronic Brake Force Distribution technology. The Saab's superb braking induced our road test editor to remark: "The Saab is very linear with progressive, powerful stopping power. It doesn't feel like we're braking hard, when in fact, stopping distances are very short." How short? Try 60 to zero in a mere 117 feet. Even initial dive was minimal and with repeated emergency stops, the Aero's brakes showed few signs of pedal fade, but a sharp increase in ABS pulse was felt through the brake pedal.

With the inherent power and braking capability, you would expect the handling to match. Not so with the Aero. While this Saab's chassis has been lowered by .4-inch to lower the vehicle's center of gravity, and despite the installation of larger sway bars installed along with stiffer springs and firmer struts, the 9-5 still suffers from a tremendous amount of body roll and a moderate amount of understeer.

Although the steering is more responsive than other 9-5 variants, the suspension is not tuned in proportion with the rest of the vehicle. While Saab has enhanced the suspension to a point, it still falls short of offering the handling characteristics expected from a vehicle with this much power and at the $40K price point.

So, is the Aero really worth the $7,775 premium over the base 9-5? Heck yes! If anything, it's worth the plant-your-fanny-deep-in-the-seat-torque-curve the 9-5 Aero so willingly provides and superb braking characteristics. But with competitors like the BMW 528i (at a mere $1,570 more) and the Mercedes-Benz C43 (at $12,650 over), the Aero still has some ground to make up before it can compete head-to-head with Germany's finest. Until Saab can make a decent-feeling manual shifter and develops a competent suspension, we'll take the Bimmer, thank you.

