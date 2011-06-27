  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-5
  4. Used 2003 Saab 9-5
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(144)
Appraise this car

2003 Saab 9-5 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Best-in-class crash scores, long list of standard features, plush highway ride, supportive seats, large trunk.
  • Turbo lag at low speeds, suspension too soft for aggressive driving, interior materials could use improvement.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Saab 9-5 for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,193 - $2,676
Used 9-5 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A likable sedan (and wagon) in numerous ways, but it lags behind the competition when it comes to providing class-leading luxury or performance. The wagon version, however, with its seductive style and superior functionality comes across much better.

2003 Highlights

After last year's extensive round of improvements, the 9-5 received only minor upgrades for 2003. All five-speed automatic-equipped models now have the Sentronic manual-shift feature with steering wheel-mounted controls. Ventilated sport seats are now optional on the Aero, while electronic stability control is now standard on all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Saab 9-5.

5(79%)
4(15%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
144 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 144 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Better than the best!
thecarguy112,01/16/2013
This is one of the best cars out there! I have the automatic transmission, and this car flys down the road!! it is very fast and has excellent handling. On the exterior, there is a very sleek and modern design (Black) that looks fantastic! The interior even though its old looks well done and seems to wear very little. let me talk a little about comfort, THIS CAR IS COMFY! The front seats are very high quality and are very supportive and hug you in. (drove non stop from my town to a town near by, which is a 100 mile round trip, 4 times in a row!) the seats have held up very well! Also, the cargo room is very impressive! (moved into a 2 bedroom with this car only.) So obviously I luv this car!
They Don't Make 'Em Like This Anymore!
Larry Twitchell,07/10/2016
Linear 2.3t 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
Get the maintenance records if at all possible before purchasing. If satisfactory to you, buy and prepare to enjoy yourself in a very good car. Operating costs are reasonable. It is a great, safe road car that eats up the miles in comfort. The only better seats would be in a Volvo but these provide great support. Living in New England provides a great variety of road conditions that are easily met by this Saab. It loves snow and can handle it as well as a lot of AWD cars today. Its ability to carry enormous loads is so surprising as many people think of Saab as a small car. After 13 and a half years I still look forward to driving this great car. July 2018 - 145,000 miles. Still going strong as our second car. MPG averages 25 overall. Replaced original exhaust system in ‘17 and did rear brakes. Worth next to nothing as a trade but worth thousands to me. Bought this Saab new in Sept. 2003. January 2019 - 152,000 miles and still loving it. Replaced a couple of tires and the others need new shoes, too. Really a great car! July 2020- 155k, Original finishes still great. Runs like a top.
Wasaab
luthermarcus,02/16/2015
Arc 3.0t 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 5A)
Great over all car! Picked one up for 2,100$ best buy for a car I ever had at this price and even if i bought a more expensive car. Car handles well in the snow has that ump -pick-up-and-go- feel and drive. I got this gem cheap. In 2015 to get 2003 with this reliable didn't think it was possible at the price i bought it. One thing is the radio not married to the car which is a pain i have to go to place with tech equipment to get it working but for 2,100 i can not complain about the radio. Love saab getting a new version in the future.
Good for a passionate car lover.
matt_beckman,08/26/2012
After driving 3 Saabs, a 2005, 2006 9.3 Turbo, and a 2003 9.5 Aero It is clear that Saabs are cars to be pampered and taken well care of. If you are looking for a reliable car with as little maintenance as possible this is not the car for you. Your better of with a Toyota. You will get what you give with Saab and the car is good for someone who enjoys taking care of cars as a passion and DOES NOT mind putting in an extra dollar to keep their jem running at top quality. For about $4500 the 2003 Areo is about the best sports car you can get for the price and after regular maintenance you can expect quick acceleration, good gas mileage, and an all over all smooth, stylish, and luxurious ride.
See all 144 reviews of the 2003 Saab 9-5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2003 Saab 9-5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2003 Saab 9-5

Used 2003 Saab 9-5 Overview

The Used 2003 Saab 9-5 is offered in the following submodels: 9-5 Sedan, 9-5 Wagon. Available styles include Linear 2.3t 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Arc 3.0t 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 5A), Aero 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Linear 2.3t 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Arc 3.0t 4dr Sport Wagon (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 5A), and Aero 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Saab 9-5?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Saab 9-5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Saab 9-5 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Saab 9-5.

Can't find a used 2003 Saab 9-5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Saab 9-5 for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,336.

Find a used Saab for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $25,459.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saab 9-5 for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,504.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saab for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,005.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Saab 9-5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Saab lease specials
Check out Saab 9-5 lease specials

Related Used 2003 Saab 9-5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles