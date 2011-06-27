Get the maintenance records if at all possible before purchasing. If satisfactory to you, buy and prepare to enjoy yourself in a very good car. Operating costs are reasonable. It is a great, safe road car that eats up the miles in comfort. The only better seats would be in a Volvo but these provide great support. Living in New England provides a great variety of road conditions that are easily met by this Saab. It loves snow and can handle it as well as a lot of AWD cars today. Its ability to carry enormous loads is so surprising as many people think of Saab as a small car. After 13 and a half years I still look forward to driving this great car. July 2018 - 145,000 miles. Still going strong as our second car. MPG averages 25 overall. Replaced original exhaust system in ‘17 and did rear brakes. Worth next to nothing as a trade but worth thousands to me. Bought this Saab new in Sept. 2003. January 2019 - 152,000 miles and still loving it. Replaced a couple of tires and the others need new shoes, too. Really a great car! July 2020- 155k, Original finishes still great. Runs like a top.

Read more