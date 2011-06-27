  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-5
  4. Used 2004 Saab 9-5
  5. Appraisal value

2004 Saab 9-5 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2004 Saab 9-5 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,874$2,456$2,778
Clean$1,670$2,191$2,478
Average$1,261$1,662$1,878
Rough$852$1,133$1,278
Sell my 2004 Saab 9-5 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 9-5 near you
Estimated values
2004 Saab 9-5 Arc 2.3T 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,858$2,443$2,768
Clean$1,655$2,180$2,469
Average$1,250$1,654$1,872
Rough$844$1,127$1,274
Sell my 2004 Saab 9-5 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 9-5 near you
Estimated values
2004 Saab 9-5 Arc 2.3T 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,824$2,471$2,829
Clean$1,625$2,205$2,523
Average$1,227$1,672$1,913
Rough$829$1,140$1,302
Sell my 2004 Saab 9-5 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 9-5 near you
Estimated values
2004 Saab 9-5 Aero 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,892$2,472$2,795
Clean$1,686$2,206$2,493
Average$1,273$1,673$1,890
Rough$860$1,140$1,286
Sell my 2004 Saab 9-5 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 9-5 near you
Estimated values
2004 Saab 9-5 Linear 2.3t 4dr SportWagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,748$2,277$2,570
Clean$1,557$2,031$2,293
Average$1,176$1,541$1,738
Rough$795$1,050$1,183
Sell my 2004 Saab 9-5 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 9-5 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Saab 9-5 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Saab 9-5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,625 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,205 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Saab 9-5 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Saab 9-5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,625 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,205 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Saab 9-5, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Saab 9-5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,625 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,205 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Saab 9-5. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Saab 9-5 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Saab 9-5 ranges from $829 to $2,829, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Saab 9-5 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.