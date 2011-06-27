Estimated values
2004 Saab 9-5 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,874
|$2,456
|$2,778
|Clean
|$1,670
|$2,191
|$2,478
|Average
|$1,261
|$1,662
|$1,878
|Rough
|$852
|$1,133
|$1,278
2004 Saab 9-5 Arc 2.3T 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,858
|$2,443
|$2,768
|Clean
|$1,655
|$2,180
|$2,469
|Average
|$1,250
|$1,654
|$1,872
|Rough
|$844
|$1,127
|$1,274
2004 Saab 9-5 Arc 2.3T 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,824
|$2,471
|$2,829
|Clean
|$1,625
|$2,205
|$2,523
|Average
|$1,227
|$1,672
|$1,913
|Rough
|$829
|$1,140
|$1,302
2004 Saab 9-5 Aero 4dr Sport Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,892
|$2,472
|$2,795
|Clean
|$1,686
|$2,206
|$2,493
|Average
|$1,273
|$1,673
|$1,890
|Rough
|$860
|$1,140
|$1,286
2004 Saab 9-5 Linear 2.3t 4dr SportWagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,748
|$2,277
|$2,570
|Clean
|$1,557
|$2,031
|$2,293
|Average
|$1,176
|$1,541
|$1,738
|Rough
|$795
|$1,050
|$1,183