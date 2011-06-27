  1. Home
2001 Saab 9-5 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Satisfying performance, impressive luxury, reasonable price, wagon availability.
  • Quirky Saab design attributes and ergonomics, uninspired exterior styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Not quite as polished as some of the class leaders, but still worthy of a test drive if you're looking for a luxury sport sedan/wagon that won't get lost in the crowd.

Vehicle overview

Saab's premium 9-5 Sedan is designed to compete with everything from near-luxury models, such as the Lexus ES 300 and Cadillac Catera, to full-blown sport sedans, such as the Mercedes-Benz E430 and BMW 540i. But because the 9-5 is a Saab, this car looks and feels a bit different. The sedan lineup consists of a fully equipped base 9-5 model, an SE version packed with amenities, and a performance-oriented Aero model. The standard 2.3-liter turbo four-cylinder in the 9-5 base models now produces 185 horsepower, a 15 horsepower increase over last year, and is mated to a five-speed manual or optional four-speed auto gearbox. The 9-5 Aero versions feature a 230-horse, 2.3-liter turbo four, making 258 foot-pounds of torque from 1,900 to 3,000 rpm with the manual transmission. All SEs are powered by a 3.0-liter turbo V6 that requires a driver-selectable four-speed automatic. The V6 makes 200 ponies and 229 foot-pounds of torque from 2,500 rpm through the 4,000-rpm mark.

The 9-5's standard equipment list is long, offering antilock brakes, automatic climate controls, premium stereo, side-impact airbags, an active head-restraint system, traction control and a sunroof. Heated front and rear seats are optional, but Saab's cool ventilated front seats and a 200-watt stereo/CD/cassette come standard on the SE. If you want some of the SE's luxury but can't bear doing without a stick shift, Saab makes the base 9-5 available with a premium package that adds leather, upgraded seats and an audio system.

Saab purists who bemoan the fact that the 9-5 is not available as a hatchback need only to drive the wagon. Offered in turbo four, V6 and Aero versions, the 9-5 Wagon boasts almost 73 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seat folded. What's more, the same kind of fresh thinking that went into the 9-5's safety technology is evident in the convenience features found in the wagon. Unique ideas such as a refrigerated glove box, an aircraft-inspired "CargoTracks" load-securing system, a removable rigid cargo shelf, and even a sliding load floor to ease loading and unloading, all help to make the 9-5 Wagon handle just about any hauling task with ease.

The 9-5 Wagon Gary Fisher Edition features a roof rack system (Saab Limited Edition Gary Fisher mountain bike included), and various cargo area accoutrements, including heavy-duty cargo nets and a 12-volt power outlet. The modified exterior features side skirts, a front-lip spoiler, body-painted rear bumper valence, white side-indicator lamps, and 17-inch Quad design wheels.

Perhaps the nicest thing about the big Saab is its sporting character, with precise steering and powerful brakes that enhance the driving experience. Even in base form, the 9-5's high level of standard equipment and low-30s sticker price make it a bargain for most people shopping the near-luxury class. The Aero models, on the other hand, will run you closer to $40K.

2001 Highlights

Entry-level models get more horsepower from the turbo four-cylinder while all models get the OnStar telematics system, turbo gauges and two new colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Saab 9-5.

5(63%)
4(21%)
3(14%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.4
91 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

saab wagon 9-5 se
karen,01/03/2010
great car-practical and fun to drive-terrific cargo space-on star and phone very helpful.
Great Car but requires lots of repairs
jdowen,08/11/2005
It is a very comfortable vehicle that is fun to drive. It is a quiet drive and handles very well. I really enjoy the car when it works correctly. However, it is a very unreliable car. I was stranded on the side of the road twice - at 60K miles and 65K miles in 2003 (only 2 year old vehicle), both times it was a failed Ignition Cassette causing the Catalytic Converter to melt (very expensive parts). It is a common problem, the NHTSA Office of Defects is investigating the problem. If you are looking to purchase one of these vehicles, please search Google for "Saab DI Cassette failure" for more information about this common problem and consider this when making your decision.
Turbo 4 cyl, love it!
Italianpony09,11/27/2009
Bought this car to replace my 90' F-150 as a daily driver. Good mpg considering the performance and size of the car. First day my serpentine belt slipped off, dealer had head gasket replaced from before I purchased it and missed that the crank seal was leaking oil too. Alarm batteries are going dead, pulled the fuse to prevent it from going off erratically. A few common problems for 9-5's, but to be expected for a 9 yr old car. Overall I am very pleased with the 9-5, can't wait to be able to purchase a new one. Hope that GM is able to sell Saab back to a Swedish company and not drop the brand altogether, I would be very sad. It's a pretty smart car for a 2001! Gotta love the swede's!
Hope You Have A Fat Bank Account
sundawg18,05/31/2013
I bought this car used, from the original owner, with 60,000 miles. In the few years I've owned it - and over 30,000 miles later - I've had at least $5,000 worth of work done to it. Around 65,000 it stalled during rush hour. A few years later it started to stall on the freeway - luckily I had enough time to pull off and into a parking lot before it died. The throttle had to be replaced - to the tune of $900, and I've gone through a couple of batteries that all cost over $200. Now I'm facing an oil leak that my mechanic can't seem to find a cap for since Saab isn't making these cars anymore. Correct me if I'm wrong, but this seems like an awful lot of work for a car still under 100,000 miles.
See all 91 reviews of the 2001 Saab 9-5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2001 Saab 9-5 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2001 Saab 9-5

Used 2001 Saab 9-5 Overview

The Used 2001 Saab 9-5 is offered in the following submodels: 9-5 Sedan, 9-5 Wagon. Available styles include 2.3t 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), SE V6t 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 4A), Aero 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 2.3t 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), SE V6t 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 4A), and Aero 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

