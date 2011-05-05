Used 2011 Saab 9-5 for Sale Near Me

Bergen County Auto Group - Moonachie / New Jersey

Rare New Gen 9-5 Turbo4! Clean Carfax and Autocheck reports, no accident or damage history. Clean and well kept inside and out, heated leather seats, SiriusXM radio, Keyless entry and much more. This is a California car (We bought it out of Sonoma County, California and had it shipped here to NJ) and it's absolutely spotless underneath; No rust or corrosion anywhere, most of these seem to be from New England and this is just a much nicer car bodywise as it's never seen harsh winter conditions.. Contact us today to make it yours! NO HIDDEN PREP FEES! Freshly serviced and Competitive rate Bank Financing available through Ally Bank and Capital One And we offer financing for ALL credit situations! Extended warranties available. We service what we sell and have our own highly equipped service department in house. Our on the road prices are easy, just add $495 dealer documentary, your sales tax and motor vehicle charges. Our prices are the same cash or finance and there are NO thousands in surprise fees! Contact us today to schedule a no pressure test drive and see how we're different at Bergen County Auto!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YS3GN4AR7B4003812

Stock: 15970

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-15-2019