Used 2006 Saab 9-5 for Sale Near Me

2008 Saab 9-5105,558 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,648
Volkswagen of Newtown Square - Edgemont / Pennsylvania
Yes we are OPEN. Yes we are Delivering Vehicles Daily. Yes your SAFETY is our Top Priority. We show and sell vehicles by appointment and we wear masks and disinfect vehicles before and after every interaction with clientsWelcome to Volkswagen of Newtown Square in Edgmont. We offer an incredible selection of both new and Pre-Owned Volkswagen vehicles. We strive to make the financing process as simple as possible for you click, call or come in. Check out this latest arrival:2008 Saab 9-5 2.3T in snow silver metallic with black Leather.snow silver metallic Odometer is 5916 miles below market average! 4D Sedan FWD 2.3L 4-Cylinder MPFI DOHC Turbocharged 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic Clean CARFAX. New Price! All Serviced and Pa. State Inspection., 9-5 2.3T, 4D Sedan, 2.3L 4-Cylinder MPFI DOHC Turbocharged, 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic, FWD, snow silver metallic, black Leather.Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.Thanks for shopping Volkswagen of Newtown Square located at 4940 West Chester Pike in Edgmont PA we are just minutes from Philadelphia, Plymouth Meeting, King of Prussia, Exton, Downington and West Chester. Visit us 24/7 at www.lovevwautos.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3ED49G783504050
Stock: 83504050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 119,978 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,994
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store.Get Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Saab 9-5 Arc 2.3T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3ED49A743017520
Stock: P6455A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- used
2008 Saab 9-595,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,700
Swedish Motors - Marietta / Pennsylvania
Here is your dream car an extra sharp Ice Blue 9-5 Sedan with the famous 2.3L turbo and 260HP. Indulge yourself in luxury, comfort and performance for the price of a mid-size car plus 30 MPG's. The Saab 9-5 is the culumination of more that a decade of development and refinement. This example is equiped with all options available except for Navigation. It's equiped with dual climate control, heated seats, Xenon Headlamps, rear parking assist and a really cool moonroof. It features a clean carfax and was sold and serviced here at Swedish. Find yourself surounded by one of the safest vehicles on the road with the performance and handling of a sports car and the roominess of a family sedan. Drive it & you'll buy it. Every Swedish Motors vehicle goes through an Extensive Service Inspection and Detailing Service before being placed on our lot. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Rich Kushner at 717-426-2202 x101 or Rich@Swedishmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3ED49GX83508674
Stock: 08674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- 154,456 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2008 Saab 9-5 4dr 4dr Wagon SportCombi features a 2.3L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Sport Package, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-5 SportCombi with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3ED59G983512107
Stock: AAW-512107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- used
2009 Saab 9-5118,653 miles
$1,984
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saab 9-5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3ED59G793500961
Stock: 5500961A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 130,632 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2000. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2003 Saab 9-5 Aero Sport. Its transmission and Gas I4 2.3L/140 engine will keep you going. This Saab 9-5 comes equipped with these options: Warning lights-inc: open door/trunk, failed lamp, low fluids, Variable intermittent windshield wiper w/6-jet high-pressure washer, Undercoating/anti-corrosion treatment, Tinted heat-absorbent glass, Tilt steering wheel, Steering wheel radio controls, Sport leather trimmed steering wheel, Side-mounted direction indicator lights, Side impact protection system, and Semi-automatic front/rear outboard safety belt height adjusters. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saab 9-5 Aero with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3EH59G433044591
Stock: 26555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 98,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,990
Ron Marhofer Nissan - Cuyahoga Falls / Ohio
Ron Marhofer Nissan has a large selection of pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVâ s. Each vehicle is thoroughly inspected and marked with our best, no hassle price up front. We offer free home delivery up to 150 miles from the dealership. If you may be interested in this service please let one of our team members know. Additionally, you get free car washes for as long as you own the vehicle at any Ron Marhofer Auto Family location! 2009 Saab 9-5 2.3T Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2.3L 4-Cylinder MPFI DOHC Turbocharged CARFAX One-Owner. 17/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saab 9-5 Griffin with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3EB49G093505306
Stock: UMR12196A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 43,284 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,951
Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington
Sea Auto Sales is pleased to present this 2002 Saab 9-5 2.3t! Spacious, reliable, comfortable and economical; what more could you ask for in a mid-size sports sedan? This 5 speed automatic parried with a 2.3L 4 cylinder turbo allows for great gas mileage and power when you need it. All maintenance and service is up to date! Dont miss your chance to own this rare one of kind Saab. Call Sea Auto Sales to schedule a test drive today! 425-776-1133 -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Cassette, In-Dash CD: single disc, Premium brand, Radio: AM/FM, ABS: 4-wheel, Power brakes, Interior accents: wood-tone, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cruise control, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Power steering, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Clock, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlight cleaners, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Moonroof / Sunroof: power, Driver seat power adjustments, Driver seat: heated, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments, Passenger seat: heated, Rear seat type: split-bench, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Traction control, Satellite communications: OnStar, Wheel diameter: 16 inch, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Saab 9-5 Linear 2.3T with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3EB49E823030721
Stock: 13191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,534 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,895$1,729 Below Market
Bergen County Auto Group - Moonachie / New Jersey
Rare New Gen 9-5 Turbo4! Clean Carfax and Autocheck reports, no accident or damage history. Clean and well kept inside and out, heated leather seats, SiriusXM radio, Keyless entry and much more. This is a California car (We bought it out of Sonoma County, California and had it shipped here to NJ) and it's absolutely spotless underneath; No rust or corrosion anywhere, most of these seem to be from New England and this is just a much nicer car bodywise as it's never seen harsh winter conditions.. Contact us today to make it yours! NO HIDDEN PREP FEES! Freshly serviced and Competitive rate Bank Financing available through Ally Bank and Capital One And we offer financing for ALL credit situations! Extended warranties available. We service what we sell and have our own highly equipped service department in house. Our on the road prices are easy, just add $495 dealer documentary, your sales tax and motor vehicle charges. Our prices are the same cash or finance and there are NO thousands in surprise fees! Contact us today to schedule a no pressure test drive and see how we're different at Bergen County Auto!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (20 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3GN4AR7B4003812
Stock: 15970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-15-2019
- 81,408 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,491
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 PremiumClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Carbon Gray Metallic 2011 Saab 4D Sedan 9-5 Turbo4 6-Speed Automatic Sentronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder SIDI Turbocharged FWDOdometer is 3503 miles below market average!PremiumWelcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3GN4AR7B4002367
Stock: 002367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 125,988 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
Tim's Truck Capital is honored to offer this stunning-looking 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 in Gray Beautifully equipped with 17" x 7" 5-Spoke Blade Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single Disc CD Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers!Let Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (20 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3GN4AR4B4007509
Stock: TE1249A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 74,243 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,849
Dutchs Ford - Mount Sterling / Kentucky
CALL DIRECT (859) 585-5277 for info, pricing or to schedule a test drive.This vehicle is located at Dutchs Used Lot.203 Greenland Court Mount Sterling , KY 40353.Branded Title, Leather, Heated Seats, Full Tank of Gas, Low Miles, Hard to Find, Bluetooth / Hands-free Calling, All of Dutch's Customers get a free loaner car if your current car is in need of service!. Odometer is 11934 miles below market average! 2011 Black Saab 4D Sedan 9-5 Turbo4Click the Autocheck button for a FREE full history report on any of ANY of our vehicles, courtesy of Dutch's Auto!Get the deal that you deserve at Dutch's!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (20 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3GN4AR3B4004326
Stock: 004326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- 132,465 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
Prestige Auto Sales - Brillion / Wisconsin
Heated Leather! Remote start! Luxurious and fuel efficient! Last year of production! Clean Carfax, no accidents! 2.0L, turbo 4-cylinder engine! Automatic transmission! Nice and tall 225/55R17 Continental tires all the way around! Traction control! 17 inch alloy wheels! Keyless entry! Power windows, locks, seats and mirrors! Cd with usb and aux ports! Steering wheel controls! Bluetooth! On Star! Air conditioning! Sporty, reliable and great on gas! New Lexus store trade in! Our inventory changes daily so please call ahead to make sure this vehicle is still available and to set up an appointment. We would love to hear from you! Make sure you take advantage of our financing options. There are additional photos and information available on our website, www.prestigeauto.com. All our vehicles have been through a full safety and mechanical inspection. We also welcome trade ins. Prestige Auto Sales is celebrating over 35 years of business! Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3GN4AR2B4004639
Stock: 10243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 177,473 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,975
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2001 Saab 9-5 4dr 2.3t 4dr Turbo Sedan features a 2.3L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Saab 9-5 2.3t with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3ED48E913047943
Stock: AAW-047943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- used
1999 Saab 9-5 SE186,141 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,375
DNK Select Cars & Trucks - Farmingdale / Maine
Hit the gas, prepare to go fast...We are talking about our fun Clean Carfax 1999 Saab 9-5 shown in Cosmic Blue Mica Metallic on tan Leather. Under the hood you get a 3.0 Liter V6 engine that is mated to a 4 speed automatic! It is very fun to drive because it handles like a dream and has an extremely smooth ride. Inside you are treated like royalty with all the convenience features! Take a look at our pictures! You don't see these all over the place so act quickly. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Saab 9-5 SE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3EF48Z0X3040000
Stock: 3040000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2018
- used
1999 Saab 9-5 SE217,644 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,250
Keystone Auto Sales - Stillwater / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Saab 9-5 SE.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3EF45E2X3080547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
