AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2000. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2003 Saab 9-5 Aero Sport. Its transmission and Gas I4 2.3L/140 engine will keep you going. This Saab 9-5 comes equipped with these options: Warning lights-inc: open door/trunk, failed lamp, low fluids, Variable intermittent windshield wiper w/6-jet high-pressure washer, Undercoating/anti-corrosion treatment, Tinted heat-absorbent glass, Tilt steering wheel, Steering wheel radio controls, Sport leather trimmed steering wheel, Side-mounted direction indicator lights, Side impact protection system, and Semi-automatic front/rear outboard safety belt height adjusters. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Saab 9-5 Aero with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YS3EH59G433044591

Stock: 26555

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020