Vehicle overview

Perhaps we should be happy that the new 2010 Saab 9-5 is here at all. As part of its bankruptcy troubles, General Motors was planning on either selling or shuttering Saab, a company it bought way back in the 1980s. It looked as if Saab faced extinction this year, only to be saved at the last minute by Dutch car manufacturer Spyker. As a result, the first car to be released under the new ownership is the all-new 2010 Saab 9-5.

It's worth noting that the new 9-5 hasn't completely shaken off its GM ties. Designed during GM's tenure, the 9-5 shares some of its underpinnings with the Buick LaCrosse and Regal. But thanks to styling cues from the 2006 Saab Aero X concept car, the 2010 9-5 is sleek and slippery, with a wraparound greenhouse.

Right now there's only one trim level, the Aero. It comes with a 300-horsepower, turbocharged 2.8-liter V6 and all-wheel drive. Inside the cabin you'll find some interesting touches such as an aircraft-inspired gauge cluster illuminated with Saab's traditional green hue. The 9-5 is actually pretty big for a midsize luxury sedan and as a result, interior and trunk room are both surprisingly spacious.

Certainly there's a lot of promise for Saab, but we still see the 9-5 as a work in progress. Starting at around $50,000 for the Aero, the 2010 Saab 9-5 is battling for luxury sedan supremacy with the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Other notable choices include the Acura RL, Audi A6, Infiniti M37, Jaguar XF and Lexus GS 350 -- all of which have similar or better performance and longer lists of standard and available features.