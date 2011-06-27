My 2007 Saab 9-5 2.3T Arc is a great car to own and really fun to drive. It's a great "everyday" driving car, and the turbocharged Inline-4 can make accelerating and passing folks a blast. Some people know about Saab's dedication to safety, and this car is no exception. It comes standard with plenty of airbags for everyone, very comfy seats with advanced seat belt restraints and safety systems, and a parking assist system that is optional on each 9-5 model. As for reliability, I have had no major issues (knock on wood), just a few normal maintenance items here and there. A list is provided below. (I would highly suggest only buying OEM replacement parts - 3rd Party Parts will generally last less than 1/3 of the time listed below) [*WARNING*: These are ONLY estimates and with NO labor included unless noted] FULL Synthetic Oil Changes (Every 6K Miles @ $40) Coolant Bypass Valve (Every 40K Miles @ $20) Gas Cap (Every 50K Miles @ $20) Automatic Transmission Fluid (3309 ATF) (Every 60K Miles @ $60) Direct Ignition Cassette and new Spark Plugs (Every 60-80K Miles @ $450) Crankshaft Postiion Sensor (Every 80K Miles @ $80) Throttle Body Assembly (Every 100K Miles @ $550) Tires are around $780 (alignment and labor included) for decent all-season tires (235/45R17) (Every 40K Miles) ESTIMATED TOTAL Maintenance Per 100K Miles = $3,420-$5,000 These are the replacements I've done myself so far but I know I will NEED to replace the fuel pump around 100K Miles ($900 plus labor). These replacements and the overall preventative maintenance for the 9-5 car are quite inexpensive in the long run compared to other automobiles (especially the German type). The most important thing to remember is that the Trionic 7 Engine Management System is one of the most advanced EMS ever developed, so you will know exactly what you need fixed if/when the Engine Light comes on. The instrument display and entire car also has few "Saabish" (neat) items to show off. I am proud to say that I own and drive a Saab, especially a Saab 9-5.

