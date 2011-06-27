  1. Home
2007 Saab 9-5 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Long list of standard features, exceptionally supportive front seats, plenty of cargo space, simple controls.
  • Turbo four lacks refinement, ride can be harsh at times, torque steer under hard acceleration, excessive wind noise, some low-grade interior materials, no rear-seat airbags.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An anachronism in the premium midsize class, the 9-5 sedan and wagon will please buyers wanting the style and personality of a classic Saab car. In terms of performance, luxury and overall refinement, however, the 2007 Saab 9-5 is outclassed by newer competitors.

Vehicle overview

Scandinavians are known for being masters of minimalism. It's an approach that reveals itself in myriad ways, from the spare, elegant lines of Danish Modern furniture to the bare-bones austerity seen in the films of director Lars von Trier. It's also evident in the 2007 Saab 9-5, and indeed, all cars produced by the Swedish manufacturer. Saab has carved a niche for itself as the marque of choice for those seeking vehicles with unfussy, idiosyncratic design.

Saab's 9-5 model lineup includes two configurations: a midsize sedan and a wagon. Last year, the 9-5 received a host of updates, including an exterior facelift, a retuned suspension and a new control layout. As a result, the car's handling has improved, with smoother overall ride quality. However, the Saab 9-5 still strikes us as a car that's in need of a full redesign, not just another update. Ride quality remains choppy on uneven pavement, and wind noise is excessive for a premium-brand car. Additionally, the car's 2.3-liter engine lags behind its current crop of rivals in terms of refinement. The car's interior is fine in terms of ergonomics, but materials quality is a bit spotty when one considers that this is a car with a mid-$30K sticker price.

The 2007 Saab 9-5 resides in a segment teeming with quality contenders. While the wagon (SportCombi) is still a reasonable choice for family use given its sizable cargo capacity, in general, the 9-5 is outclassed by its competition when it comes to luxury, performance and refinement. Those craving a classic Saab car may find it appealing, but we think that discerning buyers will find cars like the Acura TL, Lexus ES 350 and Volkswagen Passat more satisfying overall.

2007 Saab 9-5 models

The midsize 2007 Saab 9-5 is available in two body styles -- sedan and wagon (SportCombi), each of which comes in one trim. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a moonroof, power front seats, heated leather front and rear seats, a cooled glove compartment, dual-zone climate control, full power features, heated exterior mirrors, a six-disc in-dash Harman Kardon CD changer and satellite radio. An optional visibility package adds bi-HID xenon headlights, rear parking assist, auto-dimming exterior mirrors and rain-sensing wipers. An Aero package adds a lowered, sport-tuned chassis, sport seats and metallic-finish trim. Stand-alone extras include ventilated front seats, rear parking assist, a navigation system and General Motors' OnStar telematics system.

2007 Highlights

Saab adds a 9-5 Anniversary Special Edition to its lineup, though that model won't debut until midyear. Also, last year's Sport Package has been replaced by the Aero Package.

Performance & mpg

A turbocharged, 2.3-liter inline four-cylinder rated for 260 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque is standard on all 9-5s. A standard five-speed manual transmission routes power to the front wheels. A five-speed automatic with sport and manual modes is optional.

Safety

All 9-5 models feature active head restraints and front seat side airbags that protect the heads and torsos of front occupants. No airbag protection is available for rear occupants. Antilock disc brakes as well as stability and traction control are standard on all models. In government crash testing, the 2007 Saab 9-5 earned a perfect five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side-impact tests, the Saab received five stars for front-occupant protection and four stars for the rear. The IIHS gave the 9-5 a "Good" rating (the best possible) in frontal-offset crash testing and a second-best "Average" score for side-impact crash protection.

Driving

Once the turbo spools up, the 2.3-liter delivers plenty of power for this class, though not in as refined a manner as we'd like. Unlike most sport sedans and wagons, the 2007 Saab 9-5 is preferable with the automatic transmission, as its shorter gearing is better suited to the turbo engine's unusual power band. Last year's chassis upgrades provide noticeably improved handling, and this along with the 9-5's relatively low curb weight gives it a nimble feel through corners. Competitors have sharper reflexes, though, and torque steer remains an issue under hard acceleration. Ride quality is smoother than before, though it's still a little harsh over bumps.

Interior

Most drivers will find the 9-5's seats exceptionally comfortable, especially those equipped with the optional heating and ventilation feature. Materials quality could use improvement in some spots, but passenger room is excellent all around. A split-folding rear seat and nearly 16 cubic feet of trunk space give the Saab 9-5 an added level of versatility. The SportCombi wagon supplies 37 cubic feet of luggage capacity with the rear seats in use and 73 cubes when they're folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Saab 9-5.

5(73%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.7
26 reviews
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Very Safe and Reliable Sports Sedan
ultimate95aero,07/12/2014
4dr Sedan w/Aero Package (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
My 2007 Saab 9-5 2.3T Arc is a great car to own and really fun to drive. It's a great "everyday" driving car, and the turbocharged Inline-4 can make accelerating and passing folks a blast. Some people know about Saab's dedication to safety, and this car is no exception. It comes standard with plenty of airbags for everyone, very comfy seats with advanced seat belt restraints and safety systems, and a parking assist system that is optional on each 9-5 model. As for reliability, I have had no major issues (knock on wood), just a few normal maintenance items here and there. A list is provided below. (I would highly suggest only buying OEM replacement parts - 3rd Party Parts will generally last less than 1/3 of the time listed below) [*WARNING*: These are ONLY estimates and with NO labor included unless noted] FULL Synthetic Oil Changes (Every 6K Miles @ $40) Coolant Bypass Valve (Every 40K Miles @ $20) Gas Cap (Every 50K Miles @ $20) Automatic Transmission Fluid (3309 ATF) (Every 60K Miles @ $60) Direct Ignition Cassette and new Spark Plugs (Every 60-80K Miles @ $450) Crankshaft Postiion Sensor (Every 80K Miles @ $80) Throttle Body Assembly (Every 100K Miles @ $550) Tires are around $780 (alignment and labor included) for decent all-season tires (235/45R17) (Every 40K Miles) ESTIMATED TOTAL Maintenance Per 100K Miles = $3,420-$5,000 These are the replacements I've done myself so far but I know I will NEED to replace the fuel pump around 100K Miles ($900 plus labor). These replacements and the overall preventative maintenance for the 9-5 car are quite inexpensive in the long run compared to other automobiles (especially the German type). The most important thing to remember is that the Trionic 7 Engine Management System is one of the most advanced EMS ever developed, so you will know exactly what you need fixed if/when the Engine Light comes on. The instrument display and entire car also has few "Saabish" (neat) items to show off. I am proud to say that I own and drive a Saab, especially a Saab 9-5.
Poor man's luxury sport
tbill2,08/22/2011
4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
For some reason there are a glut of these 9-5s off-lease and available at reasonable prices. I'm basically happy with mine, it's been reliable, a good and economical performer although mine is plagued with the same as others gripe about; harsh ride at slower speeds and a persistent rattle. The turbo provides abundant acceleration (sport mode is a blast) and the car is a dream to drive in tight x-way traffic. It has the best brakes I've ever experienced, very comfortable seats, excellent sound system, and it looks classy (IMO). My Saab dealer has also been responsive thus far. No real worries. Update Jan 2016. Bought new tires (Bridgestone Turanza Serenity Plus) to replace the older Firestones which were the source of all the noise. Once balanced properly, these new tires reduced the road noise and upgraded the ride and feel significantly. It was like getting a new car. This car is a wonder from 60 - 85 mph. Smooth and responsive. Now 96,500 miles, only regular service.
2007 Saab 95 Wagon
chgoguy11,07/03/2011
Love the 2.3 turbo engine, very brisk especially in Sport mode, but very economical too. Smooth ride, very comfortable seats, could drive this all day long. I had a 2001 95 wagon up to 112,000 miles and was still going strong. Saab made many improvements over the years, while keeping things that work well. Gone are the wanky Info panel and Climate panel with the disappearing numbers. They kept the stalwart 2.3 turbo and updated the styling just enough to make it modern but still look like a Saab. I will keep buying Saabs!
Still a Head-Turner!
Daniel ,05/11/2009
Fourth Saab. Very happy with the car overall. I like the old dashboard better from 1999-2005 (Seems more classic Saab than GM). Nice ownership experience from Saab, bought me back from Subaru.
See all 26 reviews of the 2007 Saab 9-5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2007 Saab 9-5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Saab 9-5

Used 2007 Saab 9-5 Overview

The Used 2007 Saab 9-5 is offered in the following submodels: 9-5 Sedan, 9-5 Wagon. Available styles include SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), SportCombi 4dr Wagon w/Aero Package (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and 4dr Sedan w/Aero Package (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

