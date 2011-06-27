  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Ghost
  4. Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Ghost
Overview
Starting MSRP
$256,650
See Ghost Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$256,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.4/457.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Torque575 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$256,650
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Feature Selection 1yes
Driver's Assistance Systems Threeyes
Feature Selection 2yes
Driver's Assistance Systems Oneyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$256,650
diversity antennayes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$256,650
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
telescopic steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Rear Massage Seatsyes
Lambswool Floormatsyes
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Contrast Interior Schemeyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Individual Seat Configurationyes
Luggage Compartment Convenience Packageyes
Accent Interior Schemeyes
Front and Rear Ventilated Seatsyes
Bespoke Interior Schemeyes
Rear Window Curtains In Blackyes
Front Massage Seatsyes
RR Monogram Inlay to Door Cappingsyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Rear Theatre Configurationyes
Rear Compartment Coolboxyes
Picnic Tablesyes
Natural Grain Leatheryes
Color-Keyed Boot Trimyes
Extended Leather & Door Pocket Lightingyes
Polished Stainless Steel Tread Platesyes
SoE Monogram Inlay to Door Cappingsyes
Leather Headlining Plus Extended Leatheryes
Seat Pipingyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$256,650
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$256,650
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$256,650
20" Alloy Wheelsyes
Chromed Visible Exhaustsyes
Comfort Entry Systemyes
Coachlineyes
20" Part Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Chromed Alloy Wheelsyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
20" Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Adaptive Headlampsyes
Camera System (Side, Rear & Top View)yes
20" Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Silver Satin Bonnet Finishyes
Upper Two-Tone Paint Schemeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5490 lbs.
Gross weight6482 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Maximum payload970 lbs.
Length212.6 in.
Height61.0 in.
Wheel base129.7 in.
Width76.7 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Exterior Colors
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commission Collection)
  • Highlands Green (Commission Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commission Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commission Collection)
  • Fame Green (Commission Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commission Collection)
  • Turchese (Commission Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Blue Granite (Commission Collection)
  • New Sable (Commission Collection)
  • Lzuli Blue
  • Deep Carnelian (Commission Collection)
  • Silver
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Ensign Red
  • Madeira Red
  • Porcelain (Commission Collection)
  • Silver Sand (Commission Collection)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Commission Collection)
  • Black Green (Commission Collection)
  • Melanite (Commission Collection)
  • Sea Green
  • Berwick Bronze (Commission Collection)
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Infinity Black (Commission Collection)
  • Woodland Green
  • Iridium (Commission Collection)
  • Silverlake (Commission Collection)
  • Duck Egg Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Pearl Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Commission Collection)
  • Admiral Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Powder Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Carrara White (Commission Collection)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commission Collection)
  • Parian Marble (Commission Collection)
  • Black (Commission Collection)
  • Neptune Silver (Commission Collection)
  • Burnt Oak (Commission Collection)
  • Black Kirsch (Commission Collection)
  • Black Ember (Commission Collection)
  • Wildberry (Commission Collection)
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Deep Garnet (Commission Collection)
  • Claret (Commission Collection)
  • Tungsten (Commission Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commission Collection)
  • Titanium (Commission Collection)
  • Flagstone (Commission Collection)
  • Obsidian (Commission Collection)
  • Diamond Black
  • English White
  • Cornish White
  • Smoky Quartz
  • Arctic White
  • Silver Haze (Commission Collection)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commission Collection)
  • Velvet Orchid (Commission Collection)
  • Rose Quartz (Commission Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commission Collection)
  • Platinum (Commission Collection)
  • Anthracite (Commission Collection)
  • Silverstone (Commission Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commission Collection)
  • Palladium (Commission Collection)
Interior Colors
  • Navy Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Moccasin Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Creme Litght Contrast, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Seashell Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Tan and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Tan and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Fleet Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Consort Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Moccasin Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Moccasin Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Pine Green Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Fleet Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Creme Light Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Seashell Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Pine Green Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Consort Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Fleet Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Fleet Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Tan (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Powder Blue (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Creme Litght Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 103Y tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$256,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$256,650
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Ghost Inventory

Related Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles