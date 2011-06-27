  1. Home
Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Vibe
5(77%)4(17%)3(4%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.7
53 reviews
Does not dissapoint

Roger Kirby, 10/27/2006
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I have dogs, large dogs and need to haul them around. That was the first criteria on buying the car. The dogs love it, the way it is designed they can easily hang their heads out of the window. The second was fuel economy which is good. The last reason was a car which I would find satisfying and on this score it has exceeded my expectations. Our family has a Civic, a Honda CRV and a Mustang Convertible (its a large family). This car is everyones favorite, because of its versatility. The Mustang makes a good second car, however it gets left behind for long hauls, shopping trips, taking friends out etc. The car does everything very well, without trying to the best in any one feature.

this is a great car

james, 12/23/2006
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

pontiac did a great thing with toyota in branding the vibe as a pontiac. it's got that toyota feel and look to it. i look forward to 3 years of fun driving this baby.

Great Car, but my 97' Camry was better in snow

SarahG, 07/17/2015
4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

This car replaced a '97 Camry. The only reason I replaced the Camry was lack of cargo space. So far, it has been a great car that has been on par with my expectations. Gets great gas mileage, holds a surprising amount of stuff and the ride height is great (somewhere between a car and an SUV). Interior is modern and materials are cool. The only thing I really don't like about this car is that it's not too good in snow or rain ( and this is with snow tires in the front ). Even though it didn't have traction control, my Camry was actually quite a beast in the snow. I was a bit bummed this past winter when I skidded out of control a few times in the Vibe. Should've gotten the AWD version. A good car otherwise.

Robert Snyder's Review

Robert Snyder, 08/10/2006
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I have had many, many cars in my 73 years and the Pontiac Vibe rates way at the top of My favorites. It has excellent pickup, it can be used as a truck by laying all the seats down. The milage is always over 30 MPG. I cannot say enough good things about it. I have had Riviera's, Roadmasters, VolksWagens Impalas, Mercurys, and numerous other automobiles in My lifetime and the Vibe is my favorite.

Wonderful Car

Northstar1, 01/07/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I live in cold winter Western Canadian prairie climate and I am very pleased with my Vibe. Purchased new in January 2007 and I have accumulated 77,000 km (45,000 miles) in 3 full years. Absolutely no reliability issues whatsoever. FWD with manual 5 drives has always done quite well in snowy weather with aftermarket Michelin X- Ice tires. (You should never winter drive with all-seasons tires). Heater is good within 5 minutes and quite hot after 30 minutes. (Ditto for AC in summer with 33c [95F] heat). Excellent gas mileage. I like to travel in the intermountain western states. This car is an economical 'aircraft replacement vehicle' for my fun-filled long road trips. Camping is great as well.

