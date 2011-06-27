Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,972
|$2,688
|$3,073
|Clean
|$1,755
|$2,395
|$2,740
|Average
|$1,321
|$1,810
|$2,074
|Rough
|$887
|$1,224
|$1,408
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Grand Am GT 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,113
|$2,795
|$3,162
|Clean
|$1,881
|$2,491
|$2,819
|Average
|$1,415
|$1,882
|$2,134
|Rough
|$950
|$1,273
|$1,449
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,537
|$3,544
|$4,085
|Clean
|$2,257
|$3,158
|$3,642
|Average
|$1,699
|$2,386
|$2,757
|Rough
|$1,141
|$1,614
|$1,871