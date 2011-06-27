Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Firebird Formula 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,306
|$1,609
|$1,776
|Clean
|$1,154
|$1,425
|$1,574
|Average
|$848
|$1,056
|$1,169
|Rough
|$543
|$688
|$763
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,854
|$2,860
|$3,406
|Clean
|$1,638
|$2,533
|$3,018
|Average
|$1,204
|$1,878
|$2,241
|Rough
|$771
|$1,223
|$1,464
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,726
|$6,738
|$8,365
|Clean
|$3,291
|$5,967
|$7,411
|Average
|$2,420
|$4,424
|$5,503
|Rough
|$1,549
|$2,881
|$3,596
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,195
|$6,630
|$8,481
|Clean
|$2,822
|$5,871
|$7,514
|Average
|$2,075
|$4,353
|$5,580
|Rough
|$1,328
|$2,835
|$3,645
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,687
|$7,068
|$8,893
|Clean
|$3,256
|$6,259
|$7,879
|Average
|$2,394
|$4,641
|$5,851
|Rough
|$1,533
|$3,023
|$3,823
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,165
|$2,224
|$2,796
|Clean
|$1,029
|$1,969
|$2,477
|Average
|$756
|$1,460
|$1,839
|Rough
|$484
|$951
|$1,202