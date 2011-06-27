Used 1992 Pontiac Firebird Consumer Reviews

Like being on a picnic all day tj hunter , 10/21/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a fun car! I had some trouble with electrical but the engine just keeps on running. I have 268,000 and it's like the Duracell Bunny. I look to have it for many years. Report Abuse

TA look alike TA , 04/16/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful When i bought my 1992 firebird about three years ago, i had the idea to swap out the 3.1 l v6 till i learned how well the engine performed in the car. The car is defenitly worth the money. I never had to put a part in it besides tires and it starts no matter where or how cold it is outside. It is the most fun car i have ever driven, nd i have driven everything from corvettes to tuners. And my t-tops never leaked either

Worth Every Penny jimmyboy76 , 09/05/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've owned two '92 Pontiac Firebirds; both with the V8 305ci engine w/auto trans. Both were very cherry. I just sold the second one this year after having it for 9 years. It was teal (only available on the 92's in the 3rd gen), and had 39k when I bought it in 2004. I had shorty headers put on, free flowing exhaust, K&N filter, & a Tornado. It was a "sleeper". This was a well built car, with decent performance, and you could do the majority of your own maintenance. I never had any major issues with the car, and had no issues driving in the snow or rain. It was still a head turner at 20 years old; received plenty of compliments. I highly recommend this car!

A Classic dirtyred , 10/03/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The 1992 Pontiac Firebird turns heads and is fun to drive. I've owned my car for 10 years and have not encountered any major problems. Although a V-6, it performs like a cheetah on the open road. I've gotten it up to 115 mph before I had to shut it down. I only use synthetic 5-30W, which improves performance and gas mileage (a proven fact).