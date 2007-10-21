Used 1992 Pontiac Firebird for Sale Near Me

  • 1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    17,382 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,990

    Details
  • 1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    116,997 miles
    No accidents, 10 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,497

    Details
  • 1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    83,750 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,800

    Details
  • 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula
    used

    1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    4,954 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,333

    Details
  • 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula
    used

    1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    33,538 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,988

    Details
  • 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula
    used

    1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    106,347 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,498

    Details
  • 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula
    used

    1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    53,505 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    118,189 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    70,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 1995 Pontiac Firebird Formula
    used

    1995 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    3,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,900

    Details
  • 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    12,708 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,900

    Details
  • 1995 Pontiac Firebird
    used

    1995 Pontiac Firebird

    48,882 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,468

    Details
  • 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    70,105 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,977

    Details
  • 1996 Pontiac Firebird
    used

    1996 Pontiac Firebird

    43,415 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 1996 Pontiac Firebird
    used

    1996 Pontiac Firebird

    205,930 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,989

    Details
  • 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    47,284 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

    Details
  • 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    44,923 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,395

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Firebird

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Firebird
Overall Consumer Rating
4.813 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (23%)
Like being on a picnic all day
tj hunter,10/21/2007
This is a fun car! I had some trouble with electrical but the engine just keeps on running. I have 268,000 and it's like the Duracell Bunny. I look to have it for many years.
