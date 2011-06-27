Estimated values
1999 Plymouth Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,100
|$2,163
|$2,171
|Clean
|$1,917
|$1,976
|$1,989
|Average
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,626
|Rough
|$1,188
|$1,224
|$1,263
Estimated values
1999 Plymouth Voyager SE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,327
|$2,390
|$2,393
|Clean
|$2,125
|$2,183
|$2,193
|Average
|$1,721
|$1,768
|$1,793
|Rough
|$1,317
|$1,353
|$1,392
Estimated values
1999 Plymouth Voyager Expresso 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,400
|$2,464
|$2,468
|Clean
|$2,192
|$2,250
|$2,262
|Average
|$1,775
|$1,822
|$1,849
|Rough
|$1,358
|$1,394
|$1,436