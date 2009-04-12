Used 1999 Plymouth Voyager for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Voyager Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1999 Plymouth Voyager SE
    used

    1999 Plymouth Voyager SE

    180,793 miles

    $2,499

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Plymouth Voyager searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Voyager
  4. Used 1999 Plymouth Voyager

Consumer Reviews for the Plymouth Voyager

Read recent reviews for the Plymouth Voyager
Overall Consumer Rating
3.826 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
  • 5
    (35%)
  • 4
    (31%)
  • 3
    (23%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (4%)
done in too soon
nomo van,12/04/2009
bought this basic van new with 4 cyl and 3 sp auto. Never really loved this car, but used and abused it for over 10 years, and exactly 181000 miles, overloading it with college students stuff, and home remodel materials. expensive repairs limited to both rear wheel bearings, and seemingly too often brakes. look for rusted strut towers if looking at a used one. This is what killed mine. Lots of long trips and lots of snow and salt over the years.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Plymouth
Voyager
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to