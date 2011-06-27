  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile LSS
  4. Used 1999 Oldsmobile LSS
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1999 Oldsmobile LSS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Clean, Euro styling, roomy interior, optional supercharged engine.
  • Aging design, lack of curb appeal.
Other years
1999
1998
1997
Oldsmobile LSS for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,175 - $2,708
Used LSS for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Since 1992, the Oldsmobile LSS has been one of our favorites. It features Euro-chic styling, a stout suspension, loads of equipment and enough room to take the family to Disney World or on your own little version of Mr. Toad's Wild Ride along mountain two-lanes. The only shortcoming the LSS suffers is a dose of somewhat nose-heavy handling.

For 1999, Oldsmobile leaves well enough alone, merely shuffling the color choice deck and upgrading the standard audio system. But that's all right, because some minor improving was done last year, including a revised antilock braking system, a new electrochromic rearview mirror, and a better-performing drive axle ratio on models with the normally-aspirated V6 engine.

The interior of the LSS is an ergonomic delight and aesthetic triumph. Add ample room for four (five if need be), standard dual airbags, ABS and traction control, and the LSS provides everything closet enthusiasts will require for safe, speedy driving. Our single interior complaint is with the front quarter windows, which can be distracting while driving.

Externally, the LSS certainly provides the requisite subdued sheetmetal that all stealth sedans must possess to avoid detection by law-enforcement authorities. But so subdued is the styling that the car projects little in the way of personality, unlike its more expensive and expressive stablemate, the Aurora.

Standard equipment on the full-featured LSS also includes leather seats, daytime running lights and the Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp control system. Chrome wheels, a power sunroof and an award-winning, 240-horsepower supercharged 3.8-liter V6 are the only options on the LSS.

Compare the LSS to the Aurora. It's not as good-looking, but it weighs a whopping 600 pounds less, has more interior room, gets better gas mileage, goes and handles better, and is a year's tuition cheaper. So tell us again why you'd buy the Aurora over the LSS?

1999 Highlights

The LSS gets two new exterior colors (Champagne and Evergreen) for '99. Olds has also upgraded the standard radio to an AM/FM stereo cassette with CD player and seek-scan, auto tone control, digital clock and power antenna.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Oldsmobile LSS.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Original Review by me on 08/12/2005
Spike,09/25/2008
Found out why car was crapping out all of the Fuel Injectors. It was Gasohol that was causing all the problems. Replace Injectors, then a month or two later a different one or the same one would go out again! Techs could not figure it out. It cost us over $700 for 3 new injectors and 2 of them replaced again within their warranty period. One Tech said maybe your getting bad gas if your getting it mainly at one station. I said no, we get it all over but maybe you hit on something, maybe it's the gas as we use gasohol most all the time. Stopped it and the Olds runs fine! On a trip we had to fill up with Gasohol once and it ran rough, put in a can of SeaFoam & cleared it up.
Really good, reliable auto
Spike,08/12/2005
My 1999 Oldsmobile LSS presently has 140,000 miles and runs and looks like new, does not burn oil, I have used Mobil 1 for past year. It sits in the driveway year around, and starts every time all winter long. The only problem we have had is the fuel injectors going bad, 4 so far, randomly go out, we should of had them all replaced at once but could not afford it at the time. The fuel regulator was recalled & replaced (freebie by GM) and driver's side window switch controller. Extremely dependable and A/C and surround sound stereo will blast you out of the car.
Best Car on The Market
Mr. Big500,07/14/2004
I am in sales and have owned many vehicles in the last 35yrs. I drive 40000 miles a year so I know a little about cars. This by far has been the best car I have ever owned. Only repairs have been a brake job at 50000 and then again at 100000. I get 25 to 29 miles/ gallon. It has air ride for heavy loads. This is my 3rd one and I would buy another if they hadn't stopped building them. I guess they were too reliable and they couldn't make any money off repairs.
Supurb Elite LSS Eye-Catcher
OLDS LSS,12/03/2007
Awesome car to drive, very fun. Handles very well. Very comparable to the STS Cadiliac, with a few less options.
See all 4 reviews of the 1999 Oldsmobile LSS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1999 Oldsmobile LSS features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Oldsmobile LSS

Used 1999 Oldsmobile LSS Overview

The Used 1999 Oldsmobile LSS is offered in the following submodels: LSS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Oldsmobile LSS?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Oldsmobile LSSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Oldsmobile LSS for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Oldsmobile LSS.

Can't find a used 1999 Oldsmobile LSSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile LSS for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,942.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,533.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile LSS for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,128.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,688.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Oldsmobile LSS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Check out Oldsmobile LSS lease specials

Related Used 1999 Oldsmobile LSS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles