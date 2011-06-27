  1. Home
1996 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight is one of the best full-size family cars you can buy. It sports contemporary styling, an ergonomically correct interior, and a powerful V6 engine driving the front wheels. There is room inside for six adults, and the Eight-Eight has proven to be reliable. Oldsmobile's value-pricing strategy has paid off with the Eighty-Eight; it comes well equipped right out of the box, with few options available. So why aren't these cars selling as well as, say, the Ford Crown Victoria?

We think it must be the uncomfortable seats, because the seats are really this big Olds' only apparent flaw. The rest of the car is admittedly designed to appeal to middle Americans who just want to get from Point A to Point B in relative safety and comfort, but with these mushy, unsupportive seats, the Eighty-Eight doesn't fulfill the comfort portion of the equation.

This year, Oldsmobile has restyled the front fascia, grille, fenders and headlights of the Eighty-Eight to "align this mainstream sedan more consistently with themes initiated in the Aurora," according to the 1996 press kit. Rear moldings, taillights and fascia have been tweaked as well. New wheel covers and alloy wheels top off the fresh, but dull styling exercise. True, the new look is sleek, but last year's car was more distinctive. Gone is the Royale nomenclature, leaving the Eight-Eight and the Eighty-Eight LS. The LSS becomes a stand-alone model for 1996.

Also new are programmable door locks, standard Twilight Sentinel and daytime running lights. The remote keyless accessory control package features a new panic button on the fob, which creates a symphony of honking horns and flashing lights for two minutes after the button is depressed. Perfect for creepy underground garages.

Sadly, new seats are not part of the improvement list for the Eighty-Eight this year. That's too bad. We think the Olds is certainly one of the better values available, but it's awfully difficult to sell a car to consumers who place comfort as a top priority if the car isn't comfortable.

1996 Highlights

Royale designation dropped, and the Eighty-Eight gets fresh Aurora-inspired styling front and rear. Standard equipment levels go up, and daytime running lights are added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome first Car
mancheskia,11/29/2011
This was my first car that I owned when I got my license. Gas mileage was great 28 mpg hwy with a V6 and about 16 city for a 1996 I would consider that very good especially since car these day aren't getting much better mileage if they are at all better in the same class. Car was very comfortable and reliability wasn't much of an issue until I had about 200,000 miles on the car.
Love this car
brminder,03/31/2002
Bought it with 112000 miles on it, doesn't burn any oil, gets about 30 on the highway, 22-25 in town, lots of power, quiet, smooth ride. It's just a great car.
Fun to drive.
Dave,04/11/2006
The Olds Eighty-eight is a great highway car! It is very stable at high speeds, has good acceleration, is comfortable, and has acceptable gas mileage considering the horsepower. Like all sporty cars, this is not the most maintenance-free I've owned. That is not to say it left me stranded on the side of the road, it just needed attention periodically; lots of little things quit working properly. Overall a good second car, and a great family vacation car.
Long live the 88
jks,06/08/2006
I bought this car with 160,000 miles on it, it now has 190,000 and is still going strong. It leaks a little oil but burns none. I have never have to add any between oil changes (3,000mi.). It is very quick for a big car with a V6 engnie. It has a very comfortable ride. Its body roll is a bit much in a hard corner but then it's not a sports car. It has been very reliable.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1996 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight

