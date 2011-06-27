  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
  4. Used 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for Sale
List Price Estimate
$970 - $2,261
Used Eighty-Eight Royale for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

ABS is standard on all models. Engine makes more torque. LSS gets new alloy wheels and variable-assist power steering.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale.

5(33%)
4(56%)
3(0%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.1
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Car
Corey,05/25/2006
I bought this as a first car and love it. It is very roomy and has great pick up with the V6. I burn all my friends. I love the comfortable ride, the swaying by the loose supsension is eh but without that there would be no ride. I did replace the altenator but that was it. Otherwise everything was fine. I crashed it, everything is good except for bumpers, fenders, radiator. I'm thinking of replacing the $1,500 in parts instead of selling it for $500, what a nice car, everyone wants it. The trunk is huge! Take this car, you won't be dissapointed.
Good Car
Brando,09/08/2010
I just got this car about a month ago, it has 129,000 miles and drives like a Caddy. I paid $1000 for it. The 3800 series engine it has is an easy access and roomy engine compartment to get around in. Fixing it myself is now an option if problems do come up. The only problem is the door seals have shrunk a little and you get a little wet in the car wash.
Great First Car
rahoyme,06/10/2005
Bought the car with 98,000 miles for my 16 year old son. It has been an outstanding first car; relatively cheap insurance, and a great buy for $1500. No problems whatsoever, it does a fantastic job of getting him to school and to his fast food resturant job! It should last him through his college years. Very pleased!
LOT OF MILES AND STILL RUNS GREAT
soul212,07/24/2004
Bought the car at $1400 with around 249000 miles (original motor). I'm very happy with the car. It rides smooth and quiet. I've had no major or minor repairs besides normal maintence. Car still gets 22-24mpg. The paint quality does need improvement.
See all 9 reviews of the 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale

Used 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Overview

The Used 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale is offered in the following submodels: Eighty-Eight Royale Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royales are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale.

Can't find a used 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royales you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,993.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,075.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,411.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,751.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Check out Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale lease specials

Related Used 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles