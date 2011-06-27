1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$970 - $2,261
Used Eighty-Eight Royale for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
ABS is standard on all models. Engine makes more torque. LSS gets new alloy wheels and variable-assist power steering.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Corey,05/25/2006
I bought this as a first car and love it. It is very roomy and has great pick up with the V6. I burn all my friends. I love the comfortable ride, the swaying by the loose supsension is eh but without that there would be no ride. I did replace the altenator but that was it. Otherwise everything was fine. I crashed it, everything is good except for bumpers, fenders, radiator. I'm thinking of replacing the $1,500 in parts instead of selling it for $500, what a nice car, everyone wants it. The trunk is huge! Take this car, you won't be dissapointed.
Brando,09/08/2010
I just got this car about a month ago, it has 129,000 miles and drives like a Caddy. I paid $1000 for it. The 3800 series engine it has is an easy access and roomy engine compartment to get around in. Fixing it myself is now an option if problems do come up. The only problem is the door seals have shrunk a little and you get a little wet in the car wash.
rahoyme,06/10/2005
Bought the car with 98,000 miles for my 16 year old son. It has been an outstanding first car; relatively cheap insurance, and a great buy for $1500. No problems whatsoever, it does a fantastic job of getting him to school and to his fast food resturant job! It should last him through his college years. Very pleased!
soul212,07/24/2004
Bought the car at $1400 with around 249000 miles (original motor). I'm very happy with the car. It rides smooth and quiet. I've had no major or minor repairs besides normal maintence. Car still gets 22-24mpg. The paint quality does need improvement.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale features & specs
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Eighty-Eight Royale
Related Used 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019