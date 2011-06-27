1998 Oldsmobile LSS Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior. Optional supercharged engine. Sleek, Euro styling. Attractive interior.
- Rapidly aging design
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Since 1992, the Oldsmobile LSS has been one of our favorites. It features Euro-chic styling, a stout suspension, loads of equipment and enough room to take the family to Disney World or on your own little version of Mr. Toad's Wild Ride along mountain two-lanes. The only shortcoming the LSS suffers is somewhat nose-heavy handling.
For 1998, Oldsmobile leaves well enough alone. Minor improvements include a revised antilock braking system, a new electrochromic rearview mirror and improved access to the rear seat belts. Also changed are the tethered fuel cap, fuel door labeling and the drive axle ratio on models with the normally aspirated V6 engine. New exterior colors include Gold and Navy, and one new interior color is called Light Oak.
The interior of the LSS is an ergonomic delight and aesthetic triumph. Add ample room for four (five if need be), dual airbags, antilock brakes and traction control, and the LSS provides everything closet enthusiasts will require for safe, speedy driving. Our single interior complaint is with the front quarter windows, which can distract the eye while driving.
Externally, the LSS certainly provides the requisite subdued sheetmetal that all stealth sedans must possess to avoid detection by law enforcement authorities. So subdued is the styling that the car projects little in the way of personality, unlike its more expensive and expressive stablemates, the Aurora and Intrigue.
Standard equipment includes leather seats, antilock brakes, daytime running lights, traction control and a Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp control system. Cloth seats, a CD player, a power sunroof and an outstanding supercharged V6 are the only options on the LSS.
Compare the LSS to the Aurora. It's not as good looking, but it weighs a whopping 600 pounds less, has more interior room, gets better gas mileage, goes and handles faster and is a year's tuition cheaper. Why buy the Aurora?
1998 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 Oldsmobile LSS.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the LSS
Related Used 1998 Oldsmobile LSS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019