  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile LSS
  4. Used 1998 Oldsmobile LSS
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

1998 Oldsmobile LSS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior. Optional supercharged engine. Sleek, Euro styling. Attractive interior.
  • Rapidly aging design
Other years
1999
1998
1997
Oldsmobile LSS for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,233 - $2,866
Used LSS for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Since 1992, the Oldsmobile LSS has been one of our favorites. It features Euro-chic styling, a stout suspension, loads of equipment and enough room to take the family to Disney World or on your own little version of Mr. Toad's Wild Ride along mountain two-lanes. The only shortcoming the LSS suffers is somewhat nose-heavy handling.

For 1998, Oldsmobile leaves well enough alone. Minor improvements include a revised antilock braking system, a new electrochromic rearview mirror and improved access to the rear seat belts. Also changed are the tethered fuel cap, fuel door labeling and the drive axle ratio on models with the normally aspirated V6 engine. New exterior colors include Gold and Navy, and one new interior color is called Light Oak.

The interior of the LSS is an ergonomic delight and aesthetic triumph. Add ample room for four (five if need be), dual airbags, antilock brakes and traction control, and the LSS provides everything closet enthusiasts will require for safe, speedy driving. Our single interior complaint is with the front quarter windows, which can distract the eye while driving.

Externally, the LSS certainly provides the requisite subdued sheetmetal that all stealth sedans must possess to avoid detection by law enforcement authorities. So subdued is the styling that the car projects little in the way of personality, unlike its more expensive and expressive stablemates, the Aurora and Intrigue.

Standard equipment includes leather seats, antilock brakes, daytime running lights, traction control and a Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp control system. Cloth seats, a CD player, a power sunroof and an outstanding supercharged V6 are the only options on the LSS.

Compare the LSS to the Aurora. It's not as good looking, but it weighs a whopping 600 pounds less, has more interior room, gets better gas mileage, goes and handles faster and is a year's tuition cheaper. Why buy the Aurora?

1998 Highlights

New colors, improved ABS, a revised electrochromic rearview mirror, second-generation airbags and a redesigned fuel cap are the major changes for 1998.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Oldsmobile LSS.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice full size sedan
redesprit,08/23/2003
This is nice car and very similar to the Bonneville SSEs I have driven. The only mechanical problem I have had with this car was a plenum chamber failure at 60,000 miles. This is common with the 3800 v-6. so much so that the dealer maintains 10 in stock at all times. About an $800 repair by the time the mechanic washes his hands. All-in-all, a very comfortable highway cruiser and great for long trips.
New LSS owner
Chazcee,09/28/2002
After using information from Edmunds to compare available full size sedans I settled on the Olds LSS. I have only had it a month but my 1978 LSS is a great car. It is so quiet, smooth and comfortable it is hard to beleive how well it performs and handles. It is a great value among the full size sedans,
See all 2 reviews of the 1998 Oldsmobile LSS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1998 Oldsmobile LSS features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Oldsmobile LSS

Used 1998 Oldsmobile LSS Overview

The Used 1998 Oldsmobile LSS is offered in the following submodels: LSS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Oldsmobile LSS?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Oldsmobile LSSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Oldsmobile LSS for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Oldsmobile LSS.

Can't find a used 1998 Oldsmobile LSSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile LSS for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,441.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,091.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile LSS for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,158.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,920.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Oldsmobile LSS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Check out Oldsmobile LSS lease specials

Related Used 1998 Oldsmobile LSS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles