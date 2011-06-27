Vehicle overview

Since 1992, the Oldsmobile LSS has been one of our favorites. It features Euro-chic styling, a stout suspension, loads of equipment and enough room to take the family to Disney World or on your own little version of Mr. Toad's Wild Ride along mountain two-lanes. The only shortcoming the LSS suffers is somewhat nose-heavy handling.

For 1998, Oldsmobile leaves well enough alone. Minor improvements include a revised antilock braking system, a new electrochromic rearview mirror and improved access to the rear seat belts. Also changed are the tethered fuel cap, fuel door labeling and the drive axle ratio on models with the normally aspirated V6 engine. New exterior colors include Gold and Navy, and one new interior color is called Light Oak.

The interior of the LSS is an ergonomic delight and aesthetic triumph. Add ample room for four (five if need be), dual airbags, antilock brakes and traction control, and the LSS provides everything closet enthusiasts will require for safe, speedy driving. Our single interior complaint is with the front quarter windows, which can distract the eye while driving.

Externally, the LSS certainly provides the requisite subdued sheetmetal that all stealth sedans must possess to avoid detection by law enforcement authorities. So subdued is the styling that the car projects little in the way of personality, unlike its more expensive and expressive stablemates, the Aurora and Intrigue.

Standard equipment includes leather seats, antilock brakes, daytime running lights, traction control and a Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp control system. Cloth seats, a CD player, a power sunroof and an outstanding supercharged V6 are the only options on the LSS.

Compare the LSS to the Aurora. It's not as good looking, but it weighs a whopping 600 pounds less, has more interior room, gets better gas mileage, goes and handles faster and is a year's tuition cheaper. Why buy the Aurora?