Consumer Rating
(16)
1997 Oldsmobile LSS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Optional supercharged V-6, comfortable seating. restrained interior design
  • Front quarter glass is distracting, nose-heavy handling, front suspension easily bottoms, dull personality
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Since 1992, the Oldsmobile LSS has been one of our favorites. It features Euro-chic styling, a stout suspension, loads of equipment, and enough room to take the family to Disney World or on your own little version of Mr. Toad's Wild Ride along mountain two-lanes. The only shortcoming the LSS suffers is somewhat nose-heavy handling.

For 1997, Oldsmobile leaves well enough alone. Interior upgrades are the big story this year, as Oldsmobile revises the center console and shifter, and adds passenger assist handles, reading lamps, an overhead storage bin, and improved seat belt buckles. Side-impact protection is improved to meet federal safety standards, and the final drive ratio goes from 2.97:1 to 2.93:1. Like other 1997 Oldsmobiles, the LSS gets new exterior and interior badging, with those on the outside growing in size for easier identification.

The interior of the LSS is an ergonomic delight and aesthetic triumph. Add ample room for four (five if need be), dual airbags, anti-lock brakes and traction control, and the LSS provides everything closet enthusiasts will require for safe, speedy driving. Our single interior complaint is with the front quarter windows, which can distract the eye while driving.

Externally, the LSS certainly provides the requisite subdued sheetmetal that all stealth sedans must possess to avoid detection by law enforcement authorities. So subdued is the styling that the car projects little in the way of personality, unlike its more expensive and expressive stablemate, the Aurora.

Standard equipment includes leather seats, antilock brakes, daytime running lights, traction control, and a Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp control system. Cloth seats, a CD player, a power sunroof, and an outstanding supercharged V6 are the only options on the LSS.

Compare the LSS to the Aurora. It's not as good looking, but it weighs a whopping 600 pounds less, has more interior room, gets better gas mileage, goes and handles faster, and is a year's tuition cheaper. Why buy the Aurora?

1997 Highlights

Minor changes accompany Oldsmobile's euro-flavored sedan into 1997. The center console and shifter are new, and other interior upgrades have been made. New, more prominent badging has been added to the exterior. Finally, the final-drive ratio has been changed to 2.93-to-1 from 2.97-to-1.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Oldsmobile LSS.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

lss
roark,07/28/2002
has needed nothing but oil changes
97 Olds LS
deltafox,11/14/2010
Purchased car 4 years ago here in Tucson with 90,000 miles for $3000. Have driven it 45,000 miles and kept it well maintained. These cars are an outstanding value in terms of cost per mile. They are comfortable, fast and fully equipped. Fuel mileage has been 30 mpg highway and 25 city consistently with the AC running. GM parts are readily available and service/repair techs have seen them before. They're not exotic cars. Probably in these four years I've spent another 2,000 to 3,000 on tires, brakes, struts, and ordinary upkeep to accomplish those 45,000 miles. If you must have a new car there are plenty of dealers. If not there are plenty of used ones to shop. You might make a really good deal.
Great Car
Iowa Driver,08/26/2002
I bought this car to haul 5 people and reliability. It surpasses my expectations with both. Get's 31 mpg on highway and 25 around town. The V6 has great power for passing.
Mr
Robert Gustin,10/16/2002
I have over 1000,000 miles with very little trouble. at the 100,000 mark I did put about $1000 into it, but that is not bad or over 6 years. I wish they would not stop making them.
See all 16 reviews of the 1997 Oldsmobile LSS
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Oldsmobile LSS

Used 1997 Oldsmobile LSS Overview

The Used 1997 Oldsmobile LSS is offered in the following submodels: LSS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger.

