Estimated values
1999 Oldsmobile LSS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,897
|$2,437
|$2,709
|Clean
|$1,673
|$2,155
|$2,402
|Average
|$1,227
|$1,592
|$1,789
|Rough
|$780
|$1,028
|$1,176
Estimated values
1999 Oldsmobile LSS 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,969
|$2,644
|$2,987
|Clean
|$1,737
|$2,339
|$2,649
|Average
|$1,273
|$1,727
|$1,973
|Rough
|$809
|$1,116
|$1,296